Murray debuts as Minnesota’s starting QB and Dart throws for a TD as Vikings beat Giants 13-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Everything is new for Kyler Murray after joining the Minnesota Vikings, so he made sure…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Everything is new for Kyler Murray after joining the Minnesota Vikings, so he made sure to soak in every little thing, from the flights and bus rides to the purple-and-white uniform.

“I’ve never been more excited to play a preseason game,” Murray said. “Reality’s set in.”

In his first game action since being named the starting quarterback, Murray led a drive that ended in a field goal on the way to a 13-10 victory at the New York Giants on Saturday in each team’s preseason opener.

Murray, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, completed two of his three passes for 10 yards as Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell played his first-team offense — minus top receiver Justin Jefferson — for just one series.

“I had a blast,” Murray said. “Today was everything I thought it would be.”

J.J. McCarthy, the 10th pick in the 2024 draft who has been relegated to backup duty, struggled in his first possession before settling in to finish 4 of 7 for 34 yards.

In John Harbaugh’s first time on the sideline as Giants coach, starter Jaxson Dart was sacked twice on six drop-backs, the second time getting crushed by Vikings safety Jay Ward.

Dart was escorted to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, then returned two snaps later to complete a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Malachi Fields on the second-year QB’s final play of the game.

Proud of how the drive ended, Dart questioned the visit to the medical tent, which he visited several times during his rookie year.

“As far as the blue tent, I really respect the rules and the thought behind (it) the NFL has of keeping players healthy and reviewing things,” said Dart, who was 3 of 4 for 26 yards. “But at the same time, I’m still puzzled by it just feeling like every time I get hit, I find my way in there, which at times I still try to wrap my head around.”

Jamal Adams leaves with a right knee injury

Vikings safety/linebacker Jamal Adams was taken off the field on a cart after going down on a noncontact play and grabbing at his right knee early in the second quarter. O’Connell did not want to go into details but confirmed it was a right knee injury and added that the initial exam did not look good.

“We’ve absolutely loved his play style, his compete and he was genuinely carving out a significant role for himself,” O’Connell said. “It just kills you. It absolutely guts you. … Just absolutely crushed for him.”

Adams, 30, was playing in his first game with Minnesota after signing on the eve of the start of training camp.

Fourth-string quarterback Max Brosmer exited with an injury to the thumb on his right, throwing hand, and O’Connell said more tests were planned.

Odell Beckham Jr. is back in blue

Nearly a decade removed from his glory days with the Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. played his first game back with the team that drafted him and drew big cheers from the fans in attendance when he entered in the second quarter and made his first catch on a 6-yard pass from Jameis Winston. Beckham made one more catch for no gain.

The 33-year-old called it a surreal afternoon.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Beckham said. “I’m just excited, trying to stay in the moment, be where my feet are at and make plays.”

Myles Price keeps catching passes

Vikings receiver Myles Price kept his strong camp going into the preseason. Price had four receptions for 51 yards, most notably a one-handed touchdown catch from Carson Wentz in the third quarter.

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