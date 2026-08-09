Saints guard Dillon Radunz has torn ligaments, defensive end Cam Jordan has a hamstring injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints reserve guard Dillon Radunz has torn a knee ligament and veteran defense end Cameron Jordan…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints reserve guard Dillon Radunz has torn a knee ligament and veteran defense end Cameron Jordan missed practice Sunday because of a hamstring injury, coach Kellen Moore said.

The 28-year-old Radunz left practice Saturday with what has since been diagnosed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that normally requires season-ending, reconstructive surgery.

Radunz was entering his sixth NFL season since the Tennessee Titans made him a second-round draft choice in 2021.

He started 10 games for New Orleans last season, after which New Orleans signed him to a two-year extension.

Radunz has now torn an ACL twice, first doing so with the Titans near the end of the 2022 season.

Moore said Jordan’s hamstring injury occurred during practice last Thursday.

The Saints had Friday off and Jordan was excused from practice on Saturday to attend former teammate Drew Brees’ Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio.

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