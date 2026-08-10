Mahomes, Parsons and trio of 49ers highlight the NFL stars returning from injuries this season

The list of players who finished the 2025 season injured was almost a who’s-who of some of the NFL’s biggest…

The list of players who finished the 2025 season injured was almost a who’s-who of some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

There was two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who could only watch the end of a disappointing six-win season for Kansas City after going down with a torn ACL in Week 15.

Three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons was only a spectator in the postseason in his first season in Green Bay after suffering his own torn ACL in December, while the San Francisco 49ers were down three big stars of their own for the end of the playoffs with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and George Kittle all going down with major injuries during the season.

Indianapolis had its promising season derailed when quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles in early December and the New York Giants missed 2024 rookie sensation Malik Nabers for most of the season after he went down with a knee injury in the fourth game of his second season.

Training camp for those stars has been about getting back up to full strength so they can get back on the field either for the start of the season or at least early on.

“It was always the goal to be able to practice when I got to training camp. We kind of hit that step,” Mahomes said at the start of camp. “Now, it’s about building and keep getting better and better, so when the regular season comes around, I can be available.”

Most of those other stars are aiming to be back for Week 1 but Parsons will have to wait a little longer. He is hoping to return in October and vows the pent-up energy from his time away will only make him better.

“People are worried about the knee. They should be worried about how I’m going to play when I get back,” Parsons said. “The anger, the frustration, the things that I’m going to have to let out because of how long it’s been since I played.”

Here’s a look at some of the biggest stars returning from injuries:

Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes

When Mahomes tore his ACL on Dec. 14 in a loss that eliminated the Chiefs from the playoffs, it was uncertain if he’d be able to make it back in time for Week 1. But he got back on the field for part of the offseason program and was fully cleared for the start of training camp. That was great news for the Chiefs, who managed just one touchdown in three games after Mahomes went down last season.

Now the key is what form will Mahomes be in when he takes the field in Week 1 against Denver. His production has dipped in recent seasons as the talent around him has dropped off. He has also been asked to run more with a career-high 422 yards rushing last season but might need to stay in the pocket more to protect his knee.

Green Bay edge rusher Micah Parsons

The Packers traded for Parsons before the start of last season to add the defensive superstar who could elevate them in the playoffs. That never happened as Parsons suffered the knee injury in early December after recording 12 1/2 sacks in 14 games.

Green Bay’s defense lacks difference-makers and will need a healthy Parsons to make a long playoff run. The team is being cautious in his return and plans to start him on the PUP list for the regular season. Parsons would have to miss at least four games but said he’d like to be back in time to face his former Cowboys teammates in Week 6.

San Francisco stars Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and George Kittle

The 49ers were one of the most injured teams in the league last season with Bosa going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3, Warner breaking his ankle in Week 6 and Kittle rupturing his Achilles in a wild-card win at Philadelphia. That trio has seven career All-Pro honors and were a major reason why San Francisco has reached two Super Bowls under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Warner has been full-go since the start of camp and is ready to return for the opener. Bosa has only taken part in individual drills so far but also is expected back Week 1. Kittle remains on the physically unable to perform list and it’s uncertain whether he will return on Sept. 11 in Australia against the Rams or shortly after that.

New York Giants WR Malik Nabers

After recording 1,204 yards receiving as a rookie in 2024, the Giants had big hopes last season for Nabers only to see him suffer a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Nabers’ rehab had a few setbacks early but he was able to make it back on the field at the starting of training camp.

New York is relying heavily on Nabers this season to be Jaxson Dart’s No. 1 option.

“Every time he’s on the field, everybody knows where he’s at,” Dart said. “There’s an aura that he has on the field that is exhilarating. It makes me happy. It makes everybody happy just to see him out there.”

Indianapolis QB Daniel Jones

Jones had a breakthrough campaign in his first season with the Colts, completing a career-high 68.0% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdown passes and only eight INTs in 13 games before getting injured.

Indianapolis had one of the most dynamic offenses when Jones was healthy and rewarded him with a two-year deal worth $88 million in the offseason. The Colts are hoping his return will lead to more of the same. Jones managed to make it back on the field to practice on the first day of training camp less than eight months after getting hurt.

Jones has struggled to stay healthy over his career, missing time for injuries almost every season outside of 2022, when he started 16 games for the Giants.

Baltimore DT Nnamdi Madubuike

Madubuike missed most of last season with a neck injury and it was uncertain until this summer if he would ever return. But he came off the PUP list early in camp and appears on track to get back on the field this season for a Ravens defense that sorely missed him in 2025.

Madubuike made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and ‘24 with 19 1/2 sacks those two seasons as one of the game’s best interior pass rushers. He had two sacks in the first two games last season before getting shut down with the neck injury.

Baltimore’s defense fell off last season in his absence and is looking to get back in form in the first year under new coach Jesse Minter.

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