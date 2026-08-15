Jets activate defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat from non-football injury list

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat from the active/non-football injury list on…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat from the active/non-football injury list on Saturday after he was sidelined for the start of training camp with a hamstring ailment.

Sweat was acquired from Tennessee during the offseason for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. The 6-foot-4, 366-pound run-stuffing presence is expected to help anchor a defensive line that includes veterans Harrison Phillips, David Onyemata, Jowon Briggs, Will McDonald, Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare and first-round pick David Bailey.

Sweat, who was taken 38th overall by the Titans in 2024 out of Texas, had three sacks and 85 total tackles in 29 games, including 28 starts, in Tennessee.

The 25-year-old nose tackle injured an ankle in Tennessee’s season opener against Denver last season and was placed on injured reserve before returning after missing five games.

With Sweat sidelined during training camp, fourth-rounder Darrell Jackson Jr. has been among those who have seen increased snaps. Still, Sweat is considered a key piece of the defense for coach Aaron Glenn and coordinator Brian Duker. He’ll have nearly a month to work his way back before the regular-season opener against his former team in Tennessee on Sept. 13.

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