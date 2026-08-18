Browns rookie receiver KC Concepcion showing the qualities that made him a first-round pick

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — KC Concepcion was already feeling confident about the progress he was making in his first NFL…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — KC Concepcion was already feeling confident about the progress he was making in his first NFL training camp before the Cleveland Browns opened preseason play.

What the first-round did last Saturday against Chicago reinforced that confidence and showed the high hopes the Browns have for Concepcion this season.

Concepcion contributed in many different ways during Cleveland’s 34-10 loss. He had three catches, scored the Browns’ lone touchdown on a jet sweep and also had a long punt return during the first half.

“I’m always confident. No matter if it’s in practice, the preseason or regular season. I always stay level headed, but always be confident in what I can do out there up on field,” Concepcion said.

The Browns lauded Concepcion’s speed and separation skills when they made him the 24th overall pick in April’s NFL draft. First-year coach Todd Monken is taking advantage of that by trying to get Concepcion the ball in a variety of ways.

“I mean, that dude is explosive. He’s tough, he’s got great contact balance. He understands situational football,” Monken said. “We’ve got to find a number of ways to get him the ball with his explosiveness, his quickness, his contact balance. So, whether that’s punt return, kick return, screens, shallows, down-the-field routes. He’s going to be a real weapon for us.”

Concepcion saw 25 snaps on offense. He was targeted four times by Deshaun Watson and had three receptions for 27 yards, including an 11-yard catch on an out route on third-and-3 to get it to the Bears 14.

On the next play, Concepcion took a handoff on a jet sweep around right end and scored from 14 yards out. He kept his balance after Bears’ defensive back Dontae Manning tried to tackle him near the sideline at the 7 and then powered through linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II at the 2 before reaching the right front pylon.

“My dog Ty (wide receiver Tylan Wallace) had an amazing block for me. He set the edge. I take pride in never being tackled by a cornerback. I saw the edge, fought through the tackle, kept my balance and scored,” he said.

Concepcion’s only disappointment was that he wasn’t able to go the distance on his punt return. He had a large opening down the right sideline after fielding the ball at the Browns 12, but got tripped by Chicago’s Hayden Large and stopped at the 43 after a 31-yard return.

Monken was considering not having Concepcion fielding punts against the Bears, but with it being on the road and the Browns opening at Jacksonville on Sept. 13, Monken said it was better to give him the experience, even if it would have ended up being a fair catch.

Concepcion returned two punts for touchdowns at Texas A&M last season, and has a higher goal in the NFL.

“Three and above would be a pretty good year,” he said.

If he could do that, Concepcion would be the first NFL player since Arizona’s Patrick Peterson in 2011 to have at least three punt return TDs. Peterson ran back four during his rookie season.

Concepcion and the rest of the Browns offense will face its biggest test of the preseason on Thursday during a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills. The joint workout and Saturday’s game against the Bills will likely be the last chance starters get a chance to go full speed before the start of the season.

“I feel like I have gotten just to the speed and practice. Going against these guys every day, it kind of makes the game times a little bit easier. But I mean, I would say that the game is definitely faster. But I mean by me getting in my playbook, watching film, I should be prepared,” he said. “Any chance that I am able to receive the ball, I am going to always be happy. It doesn’t matter the way that I can get the balls in my hands. It’s just about getting the ball, honestly.”

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.