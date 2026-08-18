Jets running back Breece Hall sidelined 2-to-3 weeks with a groin strain, expected back for Week 1

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will be sidelined two to three weeks with a strained groin, but is…

New York Jets running back Breece Hall will be sidelined two to three weeks with a strained groin, but is expected to be ready to play in the regular-season opener.

Coach Aaron Glenn was cautiously optimistic Monday after Hall caught a pass late in practice Monday, pulled up and fell to the rain-slicked grass. Glenn said Tuesday that tests confirmed that the injury isn’t serious and won’t sideline the Jets’ No. 1 running back for long.

“Knowing how important he is for what we’re doing, it was really exciting to hear it,” Glenn said.

The 25-year-old Hall is considered a key to New York’s offense and is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season. Hall, a 2022 second-round draft pick from Iowa State, has 1,000 yards from scrimmage in three straight seasons, making him just the sixth player — and fifth running back — in franchise history to accomplish the feat.

He received a three-year contract extension in the offseason worth up to $45.75 million and has said he wants to continue to prove that he’s one of the NFL’s top running backs.

“It’s definitely a relief,” quarterback Geno Smith said of the prognosis for Hall. “We need Breece and praying for a speedy recovery from him. He’s a big part of our offense and our team. He’s a leader on our team and on our offense, and so his presence is felt when he’s out there. So, we appreciate him and just hoping he comes back as soon as possible.”

Without Hall, the Jets’ backfield will be a bit short-handed during the next few weeks. Isaiah Davis, a fifth-round pick in 2024, is also sidelined with a knee injury but is expected back before Week 1. Braelon Allen will assume the starting role, with Kene Nwangwu and undrafted rookies Sam Scott and Chip Trayanum the other running backs on New York’s roster.

“I’m not going to sit here and try to tell Braelon to do something out of the ordinary than what he’s been doing,” Glenn said. “Just run the ball, understand what your landmarks are, hit it up in there, and be Braelon.”

Glenn said linebacker Mykal Walker is also expected out for two to three weeks with a calf injury, but is expected back in time for the Week 1 game at Tennessee on Sept. 13.

Geno Smith is feeling better, but uncertain to play at Pittsburgh

After sitting out the preseason opener against Tampa Bay with a sore ankle, Geno Smith has practiced the past two days and says the swelling is “getting better.” But it’s uncertain if he’ll play in the second preseason game Friday night at Pittsburgh.

“I’ll leave it up to Coach, but my job is to get ready and help this team get ready to be ready to play Week 1,” Smith said. “Whenever I get the chance to play, as I’ve told you guys, I look forward to it. I’ll also leave that up to Coach.”

For now, though, Glenn is keeping that decision — if he’s even made it yet — to himself.

“We want to make sure that we get our guys ready for Week 1,” Glenn said. “So, whatever we have to do to be able to do that, that’s what we’re going to do. If it’s playing in this game because he feels up to it and he’s ready to go and he wants to be with the other guys, let’s go. If he’s not playing because we want to continue to be cautious in that situation, we’ll do that.”

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.