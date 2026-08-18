A full-circle Texans-Raiders joint practice as Ryans reunites with Gary and Klint Kubiak

HOUSTON (AP) — Two decades ago, DeMeco Ryans and Gary and Klint Kubiak spent a lot of time together on…

HOUSTON (AP) — Two decades ago, DeMeco Ryans and Gary and Klint Kubiak spent a lot of time together on the Houston Texans practice fields when Ryans was the team’s star linebacker and Klint’s dad coached the team.

On Tuesday, the three were all back on those same practice fields with Ryans coaching the Texans, Klint coaching Las Vegas and Gary looking on as Houston and the Raiders held a joint practice ahead of Thursday’s preseason game.

“It was real easy working with Klint,” Ryans said. “I’ve known Klint since he was a teenager when he was out here with his dad at practices… so just really cool talking to him, catching up. It was easy to schedule practice. Very like-minded in our approach to the game.”

Kubiak, who is in his first season as the Raiders’ coach, acknowledged Tuesday’s full circle moment but didn’t allow himself much time to think about it.

“It’s such a blessing to get to coach in the NFL and to come back here where my dad coached and where I saw so many practices it was a really cool feeling,” he said. “But very quickly erased all those feelings and just got right to practice. So, I’ll think of the warm and fuzzy stuff later.”

Also watching the two-hour practice in Houston was Raiders’ minority owner Tom Brady and Texans’ Hall of Fame receiver Andre Johnson.

It was a big practice for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who got extensive work with the first-team offense against Houston’s starters.

“I wanted to see him going against the Texans 1s,” Kubiak said. “That was our plan all along. I thought he did some good things.”

Mendoza had a great long throw to Brock Bowers early in practice but also had an interception returned for a touchdown by Jalen Pitre.

“Overall, it was a positive day,” Mendoza said. “There were plays that I loved and plays that I wish I had back. But in reality, that’s a lie I don’t wish I had them back because it’s a growing experience.”

Houston star defensive end Will Anderson was impressed with Mendoza.

“A ton of respect for him,” Anderson said. “I loved his energy. I loved the way he was cheering his O-line on, cheering his team on. He’s going to be a really great quarterback in this league.”

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins got plenty of work in too and also had an interception returned for a touchdown by a Houston defense that was among the best in the league last season.

“It was a good challenge,” he said. “You feel their rush. They do a good job pursuing and playing fast.”

There was a small dustup involving Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby and some Texans but other than that the teams got along Tuesday, which both coaches were thankful for.

“Overall, with joint practices, the main thing is you’re just trying to get work in and get each other better without it turning into a melee,” Kubiak said. “I thought our guys were very mature. “

The Texans had a good showing from their running backs on Tuesday with Ryans raving about their work after Woody Marks scored two touchdowns.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud was happy with the work of his team against the Raiders.

“It went great,” he said. “I thought we made a lot of plays. Of course there’s always things to clean up. We moved the ball very well, ran the ball great, threw the ball great. Overall we had a really good day.”

Las Vegas offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson didn’t practice Tuesday and Kubiak said he doesn’t expect him to play Thursday after he left Monday’s practice with an injury.

Houston receiver Jayden Higgins left practice Tuesday with an injury and Ryans said he was being evaluated for a leg injury.

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