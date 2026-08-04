Broncos’ Nik Bonitto injures left leg during camp. Sean Payton says ‘he’ll be fine’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Nik Bonitto injured his left leg during a drill at training camp…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos star linebacker Nik Bonitto injured his left leg during a drill at training camp on Tuesday and was helped to the sideline with the assistance of trainers.

“Yeah, he’ll be fine, no updates,” coach Sean Payton said after practice.

Bonitto went down in pain during an inside run drill. He attempted to stretch his left leg with a trainer before getting to his feet and leaving the practice field. He was aided by two members of the Broncos’ training staff before he finished walking under his own power into the team’s new headquarters.

As he was helped toward the building, fellow pass rusher Jonathon Cooper ran to Bonitto to check on him before returning to the drill.

Bonitto is entering his fifth NFL season. He signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $120 million last year, when he recorded a career-best 14 sacks and 28 quarterback hits while playing the entire season with a club on his right arm after a wrist injury.

Bonitto is the second Denver starter to get hurt at training camp. Center Luke Wattenberg left the first padded practice of camp Monday with an apparent arm injury. Payton didn’t provide a substantive update on Wattenberg after practice, saying, “we’ll go ahead and evaluate and I think he’ll be fine.”

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