Falcons edge rusher and linebacker Jalon Walker carted off practice field following left leg injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker was carted off the practice field on Tuesday after injuring…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker was carted off the practice field on Tuesday after injuring his left leg.

Walker, a first-round draft pick from Georgia in 2025, started as a rookie and had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Walker was the No. 15 overall pick and one of two pass rushers taken by the Falcons in the first round. James Pearce Jr. was the No. 25 overall pick. Walker is versatile and able to line up as an edge rusher or outside linebacker.

Walker couldn’t place any weight on the left leg as he was helped off the cart and taken into the locker room. Players huddled as Walker received attention from trainers following his injury on a pass rush play.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski ended practice following the injury, about 45 minutes earlier than scheduled.

There was no immediate report from the team on the severity of the injury.

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