A ‘pretty balanced’ Browns QB race, and the next audition belongs to Shedeur Sanders

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson made the most of his opportunity this past week to show he should be the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson made the most of his opportunity this past week to show he should be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback when the season opens on Sept. 13 in Jacksonville.

The upcoming week will be Shedeur Sanders’ turn.

“I did feel going into last game that it was relatively close in terms of both having an opportunity at the starting position, so it would be unfair to not go into the next game and give Shedeur that same opportunity,” coach Todd Monken said Sunday.

“Albeit a different team, certainly at home. There’s no guarantee the same players will be playing in this game, but it’s the closest you have, and we owe it to both players, who have handled it well and competed at a high level.”

Sanders will start and play the first half of Saturday’s game against Buffalo, as well as take snaps with the first team on Monday and Wednesday. Watson will be with the first unit on Tuesday and play the third quarter.

Both quarterbacks will take snaps with the starters during Thursday’s joint workout with the Bills. Monken said the snaps that both players are getting are “pretty balanced at this point, within reason.”

Watson played six series in a 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. He led the Browns to a field goal and touchdown on the second and third drives, completing 8 of 9 passes for 102 yards.

The 10-year veteran was 3 of 6 for 24 yards on his last three series, including 0 for 2 during a two-minute drill late in the first half. Watson also had more consistent pressure in the pocket with the Browns taking out their starting offensive line after two series.

However, for his first playing time in 22 months, Watson had a solid 98.2 passer rating while going 11 of 15 for 126 yards.

“It was good to be able to move around, run around, and be in live action, other guys trying to hit me and be confident with it. So the work has definitely been put in,” Watson said after Saturday’s game.

Sanders went 6 of 11 for 79 yards with an interception and a 39.6 passer rating in three possessions.

Sanders, who started the final seven games last season, had a 24-yard completion to Gage Larvadain on his first snap and later found Luke Floriea for a 35-yard gain to the Bears 14.

Cleveland didn’t get points, though, when Ahmani Marshall was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the 5.

Sanders’ worst throw was on the third series, when a pass intended for Malachi Corley was overthrown and picked off by Beanie Bishop Jr. at the Bears 30 and returned 34 yards into Cleveland territory.

“I just didn’t execute, but the right decision was made,” Sanders said after the game. “Turning the ball over and all that stuff is not great, and you won’t survive a long time in the league doing that. But as long as my eyes, feet, and everything were in the right place, being able to execute it, it just may happen.”

Monken hopes Sanders can continue to bounce back this week, as he has throughout the offseason workouts.

“He’s improved so much. I mean he really has in terms of climbing the pocket and working through his progressions,” Monken said. “Even on the one he threw to 81 (Luke Floriea) in the slot, like he drifted too deep. We caught him in the blitz, but they weren’t even close. He created some of his own pressure.”

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