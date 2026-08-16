49ers TE George Kittle remains hopeful of returning from Achilles tendon injury for Week 1

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle said he expects to come off the…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle said he expects to come off the physically unable to perform list before the start of the season and remains hopeful that his surgically repaired Achilles tendon will be healthy enough for him to play in Week 1.

Kittle tore his right Achilles on Jan. 11 in a playoff win at Philadelphia and is hoping to be able to get back at practice in time to play Week 1 on Sept. 11 in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I have a chance,” Kittle said Sunday. “We’re running around a lot, hitting top speeds. Hopefully we’re back in pads practicing sooner than later. Just trying to check the boxes and not be (dumb) is what I would say.”

Kittle has made an impressive recovery over the past seven months and has been working out on the side at practice while he remains on the PUP list. Kittle said he expects to come off that list before rosters are cut to 53 players on Aug. 30 so he won’t have to miss the first four games of the season.

The Niners are set to leave for Australia on Sept. 2 and Kittle said he wouldn’t expect to make the long flight unless the team plans to play him against the Rams. The first step will be coming off the PUP list and practicing with his teammates.

“Hopefully I’m in pads sooner than later, because I don’t want my first time to be in pads traveling in Australia,” he said. “Because I just don’t think that’d be a very smart idea. These next couple of weeks that will let me know if I’m ready to play Week 1 or not.”

Kittle said the grueling process that he described as “the most boring rehab in the entire world” was made easier once Dr. Neal ElAttrache told him early on that Week 1 was a possibility, with Kittle saying that helped “light a fire” for him.

But he also knows not to push too hard in case it leads to a setback.

“I want to play in every football game that I possibly can play in,” he said. “But I’m also aware it’s an 18-week season and so hey if you miss Week 1 and you’re playing Week 2, it is what it is. I’m just going keep that as my goal and then we’ll adjust from there if we need to. But I still believe that, my team still believes that, my surgeon still believes I have a chance, so just keep attacking it.”

Kittle is a two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler who is a key part of San Francisco’s offense as a passing threat and a blocker in the run game. He had 57 catches for 628 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season.

He also brings an infectious positivity that inspires his teammates and has helped his speedy recovery.

“That’s how he lives his life,” offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. “That’s how he goes by his every day, and you got to appreciate that about him. To me, that’s what’s going to make him get back from his injury and be himself again is because he has the right mindset. He attacks every day with positivity, that he’s progressing and he’s healing. Just seeing him out there just with the trainers working out, he looks great, and I’m excited to see kind of how he progresses over these next few weeks and where we’re at.”

Other injury updates

Running back Christian McCaffrey remained out of practice with what the team has described as “tightness.” McCaffrey first sat out last Monday and hasn’t been back since even though coach Kyle Shanahan has said he’s not concerned about the injury.

The 30-year-old McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 413 touches from scrimmage in the regular season. McCaffrey played a combined seven games in 2020 and ’24 after leading the NFL in touches the previous season.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke remains out after hurting his ribs in the exhibition opener. Rourke went 12 for 14 for 101 yards against the Titans before getting hurt in his first game action of any kind since the 2024 college season at Indiana. He sat out last season for San Francisco recovering from knee surgery and the Niners hope to get him back soon.

“We don’t think it’s anything long term,” Kubiak said.

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