Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr wants to be ‘undeniable’ after second-year setbacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one in Jacksonville made more plays and turned more heads this offseason than receiver Brian…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one in Jacksonville made more plays and turned more heads this offseason than receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The third-year pro caught every pass thrown his way and was mostly uncoverable during organized team activities and minicamp. It was an encouraging sight for a franchise hoping Thomas can become a No. 1 receiver in 2026 — and for years to come.

“It’s just another step,” Thomas said last month. “It’s just a big step in where I’m trying to go and where I’m headed.”

Nonetheless, Thomas still has plenty to prove as training camp opens Wednesday: He needs to show he can catch passes in traffic and over the middle, reversing a troubling trend from last season.

Thomas had 48 receptions on 91 targets, catching just 47.3% of the balls thrown his way. He tied for second in the NFL with 10 drops and had several more in which he short-armed attempts or stopped running. He even ducked while going for one pass in the end zone.

He made plays, too, but finished with 707 yards and two touchdowns a year after hauling in 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

No one — not even Thomas — could figure out exactly why he seemed off all season. Yes, the death of his former college teammate, Kyren Lacy, in April 2025 weighed on his mind. And the mounting drops definitely affected his confidence.

“It was just really a lack of concentration, not being focused on the task at hand,” Thomas said. “I don’t really try to make excuses. Even with all the off-field stuff that’s went on — had a rough last offseason — but I just got to focus on the task at hand, lock in and go out there and do my job.”

He was able to get a “mental reset” following a season-ending loss to Buffalo in the playoffs and credited his father with helping him regroup in February and March.

“We heard everything that was going on, all that, but he just told me, ‘Come out here and be undeniable,’” Thomas said. “That’s just something I live by every day. I want to be undeniable.”

The 23rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft was undeniably the best Jaguars receiver in offseason drills. He constantly made big plays down the field and looked more like he did as a sensational rookie than a struggling second-year pro.

“When it all the way clicks for him, I really don’t see how you stop him,” fellow Jaguars receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “But good luck to whoever is trying.”

The Jaguars believe they have one of their deepest receiving corps in years, especially if Thomas returns to form. They acquired Meyers at the trade deadline last year, watched Parker Washington emerge as Trevor Lawrence’s top target down the stretch and have two-way standout Travis Hunter returning from a season-ending knee injury.

Thomas, though, could be the most important guy in the position group.

“It’s hard to not hear everything,” coach Liam Coen said. “For him, I know there were standards in which he wanted to improve upon. … I’ve been very pleased with the way that he has attacked this offseason. He’s come out here and worked his (butt) off, having a great attitude and then making plays. That is something that you cannot simulate in routes on air. You cannot simulate that type of confidence until you do it in practice.”

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