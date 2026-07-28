Vikings extend offensive line leader Brian O’Neill, add veteran Jamal Adams to bolster their defense

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were plenty busy as players reported for training camp on Tuesday, giving right…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were plenty busy as players reported for training camp on Tuesday, giving right tackle and offensive line leader Brian O’Neill a big contract extension and adding 10th-year veteran Jamal Adams to bolster their depth on defense.

The most consequential camp development was still waiting to unfold, with quarterbacks Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy set to take turns with the first team offense during the first practice on Wednesday — and for as long as it takes for the Vikings to declare a starter. Each player will also work with the second team to add another layer to the evaluation that will be led by head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“We want to be comprehensive, but at the same time I think it’s important when we feel good about a decision as a group and we’re ready to move forward to do that so we can prepare that player for the season but also give the team and our players clarity of exactly the direction we’re going,” O’Connell said.

Entering his fifth season on the job with 43 wins but none in the playoffs, O’Connell will ultimately face as much scrutiny over his ability to get the best out of his quarterback as the quarterback will himself around his performance.

Murray, with seven years of experience, is the clear favorite to win the spot. O’Connell, though, has steadfastly committed to an open competition even if that has limited Murray’s repetitions with a new and complex offense. The joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens for Aug. 19-20 create a natural deadline on the schedule, but O’Connell declined to put the decision on a public timeline.

“I know both guys will feel like they’ve got an opportunity to compete, and they both know — and everybody on our team knows — we’re going to do what’s best to give us a chance to be a really good football team this year,” O’Connell said.

New general manager Nolan Teasley, who joined O’Connell for a pre-camp news conference at the team’s practice facility on Tuesday, will provide valuable input as well after his time in the front office with the Seattle Seahawks.

“When it’s decision-making time, ultimately you want to give your coaching staff that freedom to make the choice,” Teasley said, “but certainly I should have the ability to offer a different vantage point and we’ll discuss it actively.”

Vikings keep tackle spots solidified with O’Neill extension

With a four-year, $96 million extension, the Vikings gave Brian O’Neill a new contract that’s the second-largest among NFL right tackles in terms of annual average value, just behind Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The new deal, which will run through the 2030 season, is expected to lower his current-year salary cap hit. Most importantly, it’s another step toward long-term solidification of an offensive line that has been in perpetual flux under O’Connell.

“He’s been somebody who has poured in everything since I’ve been here and a long time before that,” O’Connell said. “I know Brian is going to go out there and have the best year yet with the type of offseason he’s had.”

Adams gives the defense a diverse and experienced skill set

Adams, the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft, made three Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2019 with the New York Jets. He has been an excellent blitzer who set the NFL season record for sacks by a defensive back (9½) in 2020 after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Injuries have derailed him since then, with Minnesota becoming his fifth team in four years. Adams severely tore his quadriceps in the 2022 season opener.

Adams, who transitioned to linebacker in a part-time role last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, has 55 tackles for loss, 22½ sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions in his career.

Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson are set as the starters at inside linebacker, with rookie Jake Golday learning behind them, but Adams can provide valuable depth and another tool for defensive coordinator Brian Flores to work with. Starting safety Josh Metellus is one prime example of a player who has thrived in the scheme while moving around to different spots to better maximize his strengths and minimize his weaknesses.

As for the status of veteran safety Harrison Smith? He has yet to declare his retirement, or commit to coming back. And that’s just fine with the Vikings.

“Nothing has really changed,” said O’Connell, who spoke recently with Smith. “There was never an expectation at least on my end that now would be the time that we would really dive into that.”

Wait, there’s more …

The Vikings announced they’ll induct running back Adrian Peterson into their Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony on Nov. 9, a Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills. They also revealed a three-week suspension for defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who pled guilty earlier this month to drunken driving.

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