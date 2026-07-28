Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants the team ‘to be hunting at all times’

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are coming off their first NFC North title since 2018. They have…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are coming off their first NFC North title since 2018. They have one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks in Caleb Williams, and an array of talent on both sides of the ball.

They are no longer an afterthought when it comes to preseason Super Bowl conversation. But they are staying with the same approach they had at this point a year ago.

“I think it’s important to have that mindset that you’re always hunting,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “And that’s what we’re going to do. … We’re going to be hunting at all times.”

That process is beginning to ramp up again. Rookies and quarterbacks reported to Halas Hall on Saturday, and the veterans were expected to arrive by Tuesday. The first official practice of training camp is on Wednesday.

Chicago went from finishing last in the NFC North for three straight seasons to the top of the division with an 11-6 record in coach Ben Johnson’s first year. The Bears advanced in the playoffs by edging the Green Bay Packers in a wild-card game before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in the divisional round.

“We’ve got a high level of talent on this roster,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I’m not concerned about that at all. I’m more concerned about how we come together as a group right now.”

Health also is a concern at the start of training camp. Montez Sweat, who had a team-high 10 sacks last season, was placed on the non-football illness list on Tuesday. Safety Elijah Hicks was added to the physically unable to perform list because of shin discomfort.

The team said it’s a short-term illness for Sweat, and the veteran defensive end is expected back in a few days.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards was placed on the non-football injury list on Saturday, and cornerback Kyler Gordon, offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo and defensive lineman Shemar Stewart went on the PUP list.

The 26-year-old Gordon has a calf issue. He was limited to three regular-season games last year because of groin and hamstring injuries. He also played in both of Chicago’s postseason games.

The Bears have Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson on the outside, but Gordon is the team’s best nickel back — when healthy.

“He was here all offseason training, getting right,” Poles said. “We had a delay in that. All hands on deck to get him back. … Obviously, he’s frustrated. We’re frustrated. We just want him back. He helps our football team. We have to move forward with the guys we have and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Gordon agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract extension in April 2025. If he is out for a prolonged stretch, rookie Malik Muhammad and Josh Blackwell could be in line for a more prominent role.

“There will be certain players that certainly flash here, and we’ll give them opportunities to run with the ones, you know, while Kyler’s out, and we’ll see where it goes from there,” Johnson said.

Poles said Edwards has a sore right calf, but the GM didn’t think it was a major issue. Trapilo (left knee) and Turner (torn ACL) are coming back from surgeries.

The Bears’ offensive line — one of the team’s biggest strengths last season — also is worth watching during training camp.

Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie are part of an open competition at left tackle. Jones has been hampered by injuries since he started 17 games as a rookie in 2022. Wills signed a one-year deal with the Bears in free agency, but he hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2024.

Johnson said he thinks Jones has “got another step up in terms of his confidence level than he did a year ago at this time.”

Chicago also has an opening at center after Drew Dalman decided to retire. Garrett Bradbury is the front-runner for the job after he was acquired in a March trade with New England. The Bears also selected Logan Jones in the second round of the draft.

Right tackle Darnell Wright is in line for a contract extension after he was second-team All-Pro last season. Wright, who turns 25 on Aug. 10, was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

“I think there’s a window to get a deal done and then at some point we’ve got to go play football,” Poles said. “So we’ll figure that part out. But obviously I think I’ve said it before, Darnell’s a guy we want here long term.”

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