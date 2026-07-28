Jets’ Geno Smith focused on getting back to work after being off-field ‘distraction’ in offseason

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Geno Smith is eager to get back to work for the New York Jets after…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Geno Smith is eager to get back to work for the New York Jets after off-field allegations this offseason had him concerned he could’ve been a “distraction” to the team.

The 35-year-old quarterback opened his news conference Tuesday after he and his teammates reported for training camp by addressing assault accusations by a woman last month in Davie, Florida. After a short investigation, the case was closed without any charges filed.

“I really hate the fact that, you know, something I was a part of could have been a distraction for this team, my teammates, this organization because a lot of hard work’s been put in,” Smith said. “And a lot of guys have put a lot of work in for us to be in a good spot as a team. I’m happy that I’m able to put this behind me. I’m looking forward to moving forward and just continuing to build day by day with my guys.”

Smith, in his second stint with the Jets after being acquired from Las Vegas in March, said he spoke with coach Aaron Glenn, general manager Darren Mougey and his teammates about the situation but didn’t discuss any details. Smith also reportedly had two traffic violations in Florida during the offseason.

“Like I said, we’ll put this behind us and we’re moving forward,” Smith said.

Smith’s return to the Jets, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2013, has been an intriguing storyline. He threw for 3,025 yards and 19 touchdowns with the Raiders last year and a league-high 17 interceptions. But the Jets desperately needed a veteran quarterback after a failed one-year experiment with Justin Fields and traded for Smith, sending a sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and also getting back a seventh-rounder.

New York is hoping Smith more closely resembles the quarterback who threw at least 20 TD passes and 3,600 yards in each of his three previous seasons with Seattle. Some fans and media view Smith as a “bridge” QB — someone to get the team through this year with some respectability before the Jets focus on finding their long-term signal caller in the draft next April.

Smith, though, insists he isn’t thinking about any of that.

“God has blessed me to be able to play this long and I view each and every opportunity, each and every day, as a blessing,” said Smith, entering his 14th NFL season. “It’s truly a blessing and a gift from God. And so every day I get a chance to go out into this locker room with my teammates, step on that field with my teammates, to be coached by great coaches, I’m truly humbled by it. And so I don’t look too far ahead.

“I know that there’s a lot of work to be done. And I’m extremely focused on making sure that we do the right thing as far as the process goes. And let everything else handle itself as I’ve always done.”

Smith spent portions of his offseason working out with several of his offensive teammates, trying to build a rapport with them on and off the field.

“Just a super cool, chill guy, never gets too high, never gets too low,” said running back Breece Hall, one of the Jets players to work out with Smith. “Just seeing how his process is, the same thing every day. And then just seeing that prototypical quarterback, that pro style, get the ball out, wants to throw the ball.”

That should certainly help a team that had the lowest-ranked passing offense with 140.3 yards per game last season. During minicamp last month, new offensive coordinator Frank Reich raved about Smith’s “elite” football mind, excited about what the quarterback might be able to accomplish in the Jets’ system.

“I really appreciate being a part of this team, a part this organization again,” Smith said. “And I look forward to just building every single day in training camp, getting better as a team, getting better a player and continuing the positive momentum.”

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