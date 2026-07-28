Rams’ Sean McVay says Aaron Donald’s training is going well, but no comeback decision is imminent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says that although Aaron Donald’s training is going well,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says that although Aaron Donald’s training is going well, the star defensive tackle isn’t close to making a decision on a comeback bid.

McVay provided a small update on Donald’s progress Tuesday after the Rams’ third practice of training camp at Loyola Marymount University. The coach said he’s speaking with the 35-year-old Donald during the process of determining whether he’ll return for an 11th NFL season after a 2 1/2-year retirement.

“We’ve kept in contact,” McVay said with a small smile. “He’s feeling good. His training is going really well, but no new news on the front of any imminent decision on whether or not he’s going to play or not.”

McVay curiously claimed he didn’t know whether Donald has been working out at the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills, even though Donald has been seen and photographed at the facility. Donald has been a regular visitor to the Rams’ complex ever since he walked away from the team somewhat abruptly in March 2024 following a decade of dominance.

“He’s got places that he can train at,” McVay said. “He’s not here with us (at Loyola Marymount). There’s nobody at the Rams facility right now, so maybe TMZ knows the answer to that.”

The Rams have repeatedly said they’ll wait indefinitely for Donald to evaluate his fitness and strength as he strongly considers a comeback. Donald’s interest in ending his retirement was apparently sparked by Los Angeles’ acquisition of NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett early last month.

Donald won the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times, while Garrett has won it in two of the past three seasons. Donald also earned eight All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl selections while leading the Rams’ defense during the team’s renaissance under McVay.

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