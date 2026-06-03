Nolan Teasley found his calling in football with the Seahawks and his dream job as GM of the Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The comfortable life Nolan Teasley was living after college left him unfulfilled, and he could clearly…

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The comfortable life Nolan Teasley was living after college left him unfulfilled, and he could clearly see what was missing: football.

Encouraged by his wife to rediscover his passion for the sport, Teasley diligently sent letters to all 32 clubs in the NFL in pursuit of career satisfaction over the benefits and security his work in marketing provided.

The Seattle Seahawks were the only one willing to listen. After 13 years with his home state team, Teasley is departing with two Super Bowl rings and a dream job as general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

“It was always going to take a special opportunity to leave a special place in Seattle,” Teasley said Wednesday at his introductory news conference at Vikings headquarters. “As I progressed through this process, it became very clear the Minnesota Vikings were just that.”

Having fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after four seasons in the role, Vikings ownership appointed executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski as interim GM to steady the ship through free agency and the draft. Brzezinski, a well-regarded salary cap expert and contract negotiator around the league and a revered fixture within the organization, was also one of the five finalists for the job.

The success the Seahawks have had under president of football operations and general manager John Schneider clearly held significant sway for the small circle of Vikings leaders involved in the search, including head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Seahawks made the playoffs nine times and reached three Super Bowls over the 13 years that Teasley worked for them, winning it all after the 2013 and 2025 seasons without ever bottoming out between two different championship cores.

“That did have a factor to play in it, but again that’s got to be along with the person,” Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf said. “The way that Nolan carries himself, his devotion to process and working with others, I think all of that combines.”

Schneider hired Teasley an intern in the scouting department and gave him a full-time position the following year. He was promoted to assistant director of pro personnel in 2017, again to director of pro personnel in 2018, and finally to assistant general manager in 2023.

“The Vikings aren’t just getting a great football mind. They’re getting an exceptional human being — ego-free, values-driven, and one of the best communicators I’ve been around in this business,” Schneider said in a statement issued by the Seahawks.

Teasley, 42, will report directly to ownership along with O’Connell, who’s entering his fifth season. Though they’re equals on the leadership chart, Teasley will have authority over the roster. Brzezinski, who attended the news conference and was the frequent target of praise from Teasley and Wilf, will work under Teasley and remain in the executive role he’s held since 2014. Brzezinski has begun his 28th year with the Vikings.

Seeking stronger collaboration among all facets of their football operations with a general manager skilled in consensus-building between coaches, scouts and researchers, the Vikings were unconcerned about the potential for power struggles over personnel decisions and have raved this week about the combination of expertise and personality they have with Teasley, O’Connell and Brzezinski in their respective areas.

“If it comes to structure, we’ve got a problem, OK?” Wilf said. “The end result is making sure leaders collaborate and work together.”

Teasley, who has four sons with his wife, Morgan, will live outside the state of Washington for the first time in his life. After a standout career at Ellensburg High School, he stayed in town to play running back for Central Washington University before hanging up the cleats following his junior season and graduating with a degree in public relations in 2007.

Nearly two decades later, he’s deep in the game he’s always loved, tasked with elevating a star-crossed franchise that has yet to win a title despite plenty of regular-season success and has not won a game in the playoffs in seven years.

“Our goals are simple,” Teasley said. “We’re going to build the deepest, most competitive roster possible so we can be at our best in December and January and ultimately work toward winning the Super Bowl this fan base deserves.”

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