Titans’ Jeffery Simmons is voted the top interior defensive lineman in the NFL by an AP panel

Jeffery Simmons followed his first All-Pro season by signing a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive tackle ever in…

Jeffery Simmons followed his first All-Pro season by signing a contract that made him the highest-paid defensive tackle ever in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans believe the hefty price that included $100 million in guaranteed money was well worth it and plenty of others agree as Simmons was picked as the top interior defensive lineman in the NFL by The Associated Press.

A panel of eight AP pro football writers ranked the top five players at interior defensive line, basing selections on current status entering the 2026 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Simmons got four first-place votes and won the voting with 53 points. Kansas City’s Chris Jones got three first-place votes and was second with 39 points. Dallas’ Quinnen Williams was third, Pittsburgh’s Cameron Heyward was fourth with the other first-place vote and Cincinnati’s Dexter Lawrence was fifth.

Seattle’s Leonard Williams, Philadelphia’s Jalen Carter, Denver’s Zach Allen, the Rams’ Kobie Turner and Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner also got votes.

1. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

The 2019 first-round pick has become perhaps the best interior pass rusher in the NFL over his time in Tennessee. Simmons had a career-high 11 sacks last season when he earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Simmons has 37 1/2 sacks the past five seasons and is one of two players — along with Chris Jones — with at least five sacks in each of the past five seasons.

2. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones has been the most important piece on Kansas City’s defense during an eight-year run that featured seven appearances in the AFC title game, five Super Bowl trips and three championships.

Jones has 87 1/2 career sacks and has often delivered clutch plays in key moments in the playoffs. Jones is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been named an All-Pro three times.

3. Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys traded a first- and second-round pick to the New York Jets to acquire Williams last season in the hopes he could help rebuild the line that was weakened after Micah Parsons was traded away. Dallas hopes a full season with Williams will help do the trick as he is one of the game’s top run defenders inside and also contributes as a pass rusher.

Williams has been a Pro Bowler the past four seasons.

4. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Heyward is still going strong headed into his 16th season, earning second-team All-Pro honors as a 36-year-old in 2025. Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro for the Steelers.

He generated 55 pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and also was strong against the run.

5. Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals

Lawrence has established himself as the rare nose tackle who can generate pass pressure and stop the run. That made him worth the 10th overall pick when Cincinnati traded for him from the New York Giants before the draft in hopes he can help rebuild a struggling defense.

He had 21 sacks from 2022-24, when he made the Pro Bowl all three seasons, but had only a half-sack last season when he faced the fifth-highest double-team rate among defensive tackles at 70.35%, according to PFF.

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