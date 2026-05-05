Giants are signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants are signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader to a two-year contract worth $12.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants are signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader to a two-year contract worth $12.5 million, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced.

Reader, who turns 32 on July 1, fills the void left by trading Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati prior to the draft last month. The Giants hosted Reader for a workout on April 13 while there was uncertainty about Lawrence’s future with the team.

He started all 17 games for the Detroit Lions last season and made 28 tackles. In 137 games with the Texans, Bengals and Lions since Houston picked him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Reader has 328 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks.

Reader is part of a rebuilt defense for new coach John Harbaugh, after the unit ranked 30th out of 32 teams last season. The Giants drafted Ohio State’s Arvell Reese with the No. 5 pick and signed fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds as a free agent.

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