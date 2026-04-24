Jeremiyah Love is the rare NFL RB selected in the top 5 of the draft. He’s out to show he’s worth it

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jeremiyah Love is expected to be somewhat of a superhero for the Arizona Cardinals after they…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jeremiyah Love is expected to be somewhat of a superhero for the Arizona Cardinals after they drafted the Notre Dame running back with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

So it’s fitting he made a comic book reference when describing his offensive philosophy.

“As Spider-Man says — ‘With great power, comes great responsibility,’” the 20-year-old said with a wide grin during his introductory news conference on Friday morning.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Love is the earliest running back taken in the draft since Saquon Barkley was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018. NFL teams have been hesitant to take running backs early in the first round because there’s such a premium on other positions such as offensive tackle and edge rusher.

But in certain situations, a running back has so much talent that it’s difficult to pass up.

Love believes he’s in that group.

“You’ve got to be able to score those tough touchdowns,” Love said. “Guys like Saquon, guys like Bijan (Robinson), guys like Ashton Jeanty, all those guys can do that. I’m no different. I’m going to come into this league and I’m going to put a lot of emphasis on making sure we can extend drives. A running back is very crucial for team success.”

The Cardinals obviously agree. That’s why first-year head coach Mike LaFleur and fourth-year general manager Monti Ossenfort were fine with making the unorthodox move to select Love at No. 3.

He’ll join a crowded running back room that already includes James Conner, Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson. The Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild after finishing with a 3-14 record in 2025.

Love ran for 1,372 yards and scored 21 TDs combined in his final season, leading the Fighting Irish to a 10-2 record. His presence in the Cardinals’ offense should provide another potent option next to All-Pro tight end Trey McBride and receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

“There’s no secret in this league that explosive (plays) are massive,” LaFleur said. “You look at — obviously outside of points — what are the two biggest factors statistically? It’s turnovers and explosives and it’s actually closer than you think. So any time, any way, you can generate explosives, that’s a good thing for the offense.

“I don’t have to call the greatest play sometimes when you can just get a ball to a guy like Trey McBride, he breaks three tackles and he turns it into an explosive.”

Love grew up in St. Louis and comes from a close-knit family. Both of his parents are retired police officers and U.S. Army veterans, instilling a level of discipline without being overbearing.

His dad Jason called his son a “nerd” who turns into a different person on the football field. The running back’s love of comic books has led to him creating a character named “Jeremonstar,” who functions as something of an alter ego.

It’s another window into Love’s personality that’s a fascinating mix of confidence and humility. LaFleur said one of Love’s best traits is he doesn’t have any weaknesses, and excels at pass blocking just as much as playmaking.

That’s where Love gets to showcase the “Jeremonstar” part of his personality.

“I get to hit people,” Love said. “People always hitting me. So whenever I get to deliver a blow, I’m going to take pride in that and I’m going to do the best of my ability to try and knock your head off. If my quarterback is trying to run, I’m going to make sure I clear a path for him and put my body on the line for that.

“I love pass protection. I love trying to hit people. I’m a football player at the end of the day and used to play defense back in the day. So I’ve got a little bit of craziness.”

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