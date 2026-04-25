Finally on the clock, Broncos draft Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim in Round 3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos finally made a pick in the NFL draft, selecting versatile Texas A&M defensive…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos finally made a pick in the NFL draft, selecting versatile Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim with the second pick of the third round Friday night.

The Broncos, who were the last team to make a splash in the offseason — by trading their first-round draft pick for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — had snaps available for rookies at two spots: defensive tackle following John Franklin-Myers’ departure in free agency and middle linebacker after they’d jettisoned Dre Greenlaw after one injury-filled season.

With all their second-round targets off the board Friday night, they traded the 62nd-overall pick to the Buffalo Bills for a third-rounder (No. 66) and a sixth-rounder (No. 182) Saturday.

The Broncos, who reached the AFC championship in Bo Nix’s second season, didn’t have a first-round pick this year after trading the 30th overall selection to the Miami Dolphins for Waddle, the only big move Denver made this offseason following their unusually quiet free agency.

The Broncos have been on the sideline for Round 1 three times in the last five seasons, but they hit on second-rounders Nik Bonitto (No. 64 in 2022) and Marvin Mims Jr. (No. 63 in 2023).

“The good news is we have experience with this,” general manager George Paton said last week about not picking until Day 2.

Onyedim spent four seasons at Iowa State, where he was a nose tackle, and played one season as the three-technique penetrator at Texas A&M, which boosted his draft stock.

“At Iowa State, it was a 3-3-5 scheme … he wasn’t penetrating, he wasn’t rushing as much,” Paton said Friday night. “We got to see him do that more at A&M, which he’ll be doing here.”

Onyedim said he was excited to play again with former Hawkeyes defender Eyioma Uwazurike in Denver and in Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s standout system.

“Oh man, it’s going to be a blessing,” Onyedim said, “being able to learn from the best. They’ve got a really good D-line. I’m excited. I’m ready to go, man.”

Onyedim is considered a good chemistry prospect for a locker room that notably lacks troublemakers.

“The mindset’s just to learn, don’t be no arrogant person,” he said. “Sit back, learn from the vets.”

The Broncos will be busy Saturday with seven selections, including the eighth and 11th picks in Round 4 and the final two of the last round.

Denver lost in the AFC championship to the New England Patriots after Nix broke his right ankle in the Broncos’ overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Nix is expected to be ready to participate in the team’s offseason program.

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