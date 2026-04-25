Cardinals add seasoned college talent in Jeremiyah Love, Carson Beck in effort to jump-start rebuild

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals haven’t won a whole lot of games over the past four seasons. They’re…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals haven’t won a whole lot of games over the past four seasons.

They’re hoping that the addition of some seasoned, successful college players in this week’s NFL draft can reverse that trend as first-year coach Mike LaFleur embarks on a rebuild.

The Cardinals took running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night, making him the highest draft pick at his position since Saquon Barkley was taken by the New York Giants at No. 2 in 2018. In the second round, they took experienced offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, adding a powerful 6-foot-5, 315-pounder who projects as a potential starter at right guard in his rookie season.

Then in the third round, they took Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who played six college seasons and led the Hurricanes to the cusp of a national championship before falling to Indiana in the title game.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Love was widely viewed as the best offensive playmaker in the draft and helped Notre Dame win 34 games over the past three years.

“Me being drafted No. 3 to come to the Cardinals is a blessing,” Love said. “It’s a dream come true. But when I say I want something greater, I’m trying to convey I want something greater, that I’m not complacent. I’m not satisfied from just getting here.

“I want to be a Hall of Famer by the end of my time playing. I want to be one of the greatest running backs in the game. I’m always after something greater.”

Beck joins a three-way QB battle

Beck’s selection in the third round adds even more intrigue to an Arizona quarterback room that features three solid options but no superstars.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett has the inside track for the starting job, but considering he had a 1-10 record as the starter last season, he’s hardly untouchable. The Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew during the offseason and he also has starting experience, though he’s widely viewed as a journeyman better suited for a backup role.

Then there’s Beck, who made 43 college starts at Georgia and Miami. The 23-year-old is about as experienced as college quarterbacks can get coming into the NFL, having played in high-pressure environments in the Southeastern and Atlantic Coast conferences.

“We spent a lot of time with Carson at the combine,” Ossenfort said. “There’s no shortage of tape to evaluate on Carson. He’s played a lot of ball. Carson played in a lot of big-game, intense environments.”

Bisontis brings the beef

The Cardinals added a player at a position of need on Friday when they took Bisontis with the No. 34 overall pick.

The beefy 21-year-old has lots of experience, having played in 36 college games over three seasons. He has the ability to play both guard and tackle, bringing versatility that should put him in the mix to start immediately.

“Chase is what you want in a guard,” LaFleur said. “He can move, he can cover people up and he strains to finish.”

Proctor is a small-school wonder

The Cardinals took Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor in the fourth round, grabbing an intriguing prospect who was the first to be selected from the Football Championship Subdivision in the draft.

The 6-foot-2, 291-pound Proctor is slightly undersized but flashed on video, particularly in a stellar performance against LSU. He’ll have the opportunity to fight for playing time immediately.

Late-round picks

The Cardinals continued their offensive trend in the fifth round, selecting Texas Tech receiver Reggie Virgil.

A lanky 6-2, he had 57 catches for 705 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Red Raiders after transferring from Miami (Ohio). Virgil should add some depth to a receiver room that includes Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

Arizona used its sixth-round pick on Iowa linebacker Karson Sharar, who could fight for a spot at the bottom of the roster.

Undersized at 6-1, 231 pounds, Sharar wasn’t a starter until his final season, but made the most of it, leading the Hawkeyes with 83 tackles, including 12 for loss.

The Cardinals closed out their draft by selecting Mississippi tackle Jayden Williams in the seventh round. He has average size at 6-4, 307 pounds, but played against quality competition in the SEC. Though he’s considered a prospect who needs some refinement, his ability to play at both tackle spots could give him a shot at making the roster.

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AP Sports Writer John Marshall contributed to this report.

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