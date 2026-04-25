Saints acquire 2023 1st-round edge Tyree Wilson from the Raiders for a 5th-round pick

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints acquired pass rusher Tyree Wilson from the Las Vegas Raiders during Saturday’s…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints acquired pass rusher Tyree Wilson from the Las Vegas Raiders during Saturday’s final rounds of the 2026 draft.

The Saints, who also received a seventh-round pick (219th overall) from the Raiders for a fifth-rounder (150th overall), will be hoping the 6-foo-5, 263-pound Wilson blossoms in what will be his fourth NFL season since Las Vegas drafted him seventh overall out of Texas Tech in 2023.

Wilson had four sacks in 2025. He has 12 in his career and has started just seven games.

In New Orleans, he would join a group of edge rushers that include Chase Young and Carl Granderson. Cameron Jordan, a 15-year veteran who had 10 1/2 sacks last season, is a free agent.

Jordan, the Saints’ all-time leader in sacks with 132, has expressed interest in playing again this season — preferably for New Orleans.

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AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Henderson, Nevada, contributed.

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