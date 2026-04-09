A different kind of ‘footy’ at the MCG: 1st NFL game brings economic boost to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first National Football League game to be played in Australia in September is already proving…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first National Football League game to be played in Australia in September is already proving to be an economic boost for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state.

The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers mid-morning local time on Friday, Sept. 11. With the time difference that makes it a Thursday night game back in the U.S.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for the game at the 100,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground and most of the seats were sold out. There were more than 100,000 people in the online queue for the tickets — 25,000 of those from the U.S. — and most were gone in less than 30 minutes.

Premium VIP tickets to the game ranged from 1,750 to 2,800 Australian dollars ($1,200 to $1,900).

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in Melbourne this week with other league officials, meeting with local government representatives and with plans to tour the MCG, or simply “The G,” as the venerable 173-year-old stadium is more commonly called by locals.

The NFL plans to play a second game in Victoria state in 2027, and local media reported state officials were keen to expand that contract.

In a statement Friday, the state said hotel bookings were four times higher compared to the same time last year, and American flight searches for Melbourne were up 150% for early September.

“We’re already seeing year-round benefits of our partnership with the NFL, with the game creating demand among visitors and connecting them with businesses across Victoria,” Visit Victoria chief executive Brendan McClements said.

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