Packers to start QB Clayton Tune in regular-season finale at Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Clayton Tune will start at quarterback for Green Bay in its regular-season finale Sunday at Minnesota with the Packers intending to rest Jordan Love as he prepares for the playoffs.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that Love has cleared concussion protocol, but isn’t expected to play against the Vikings (8-8). Green Bay (9-6-1) already is locked into the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed, so Sunday’s game has no postseason implications.

Love hasn’t played since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago on Dec. 20.

Love said he’s doing enough in practice that he shouldn’t feel rusty when he starts the Packers’ playoff opener.

“I think the only thing as a quarterback that you’re not simulating is getting hit,” Love said. “So, yeah, you go through training camp and it’s the same situation getting yourself ready for Week 1 where you’re not playing any games. It’s the same deal, but you can simulate it.”

Malik Willis played the rest of the Bears game and started the Packers’ 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, but he’s dealing with injuries to his shoulder and hamstring. Love practiced fully and Willis was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Packers also signed Desmond Ridder to their practice squad on Wednesday, giving them one more option. LaFleur said there’s a possibility Ridder could be active for Sunday’s game.

“Clayton Tune’s going to start, and then as far as the backup, we’re kind of working through that process right now,” LaFleur said. “Malik’s dealing with a hamstring. Obviously just got Desmond Ridder in here. We’re kind of taking it a day at a time.”

Tune signed with Green Bay’s practice squad before the season. The Packers signed Tune from their practice squad to their active roster Wednesday.

“Any time you get an opportunity to play in an NFL game, it’s a huge blessing,” Tune said. “So (I’m) just excited for the opportunity to go out and play and trust the training that I’ve put in for the last however many weeks it’s been.”

Tune, 26, entered the Ravens game in the fourth quarter and went 1 of 4 for 8 yards with an interception. He appeared in 13 games and made one start with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him out of Houston in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He has gone 15 of 27 for 78 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns. In his lone previous start, he was sacked seven times as the Cardinals gained just 58 total yards in 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 5, 2023.

“I would say I’m obviously more experienced, been around the game more,” Tune said in regard to how much he’s grown since that start. ”Obviously seeing more looks, seeing more defenses, so I would say I’m obviously a better player just from being in the NFL for two years longer, but just I’ve seen it before and I kind of know what to expect now that I’ve got a start under my belt.”

LaFleur also said newly acquired cornerback Trevon Diggs “potentially” could play against the Vikings. The Packers claimed Diggs off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

