Panthers agree to terms with QB Will Grier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Will Grier is returning home to the team that drafted him. The Carolina Panthers announced…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Will Grier is returning home to the team that drafted him.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday they’ve agreed to terms on a contract with Grier, their third-round draft pick (100th overall) in 2019.

Grier gives the Panthers added depth at the position behind starter Bryce Young. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 spot with Kenny Pickett, who was signed earlier this offseason as a replacement for Andy Dalton.

Grier, who grew up and played high school football in the Charlotte area, started two games as a rookie for the Panthers but never panned out. He threw four interceptions with no touchdown passes. He was sacked six times and Carolina lost both games.

Grier also spent 2020 with the Panthers, but has bounced around the league in the four years since, serving mostly as a backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas. However, Grier has not thrown a pass or played in a game in the league since 2019.

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