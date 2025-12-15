The Tennessee Titans have increasing injury problems after returning to their losing ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Every time the Tennessee Titans take one step forward, it’s back they go. At least the…

At least the Titans can take solace in not hurting their chances for picking high in the next NFL draft.

Tennessee (2-12) missed yet another chance to string together consecutive wins for the first time since November 2022. Making Sunday’s 37-24 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers even worse was the string of injuries that piled up for a young team.

How young? The Titans had a season-high 11 rookies play for a third straight game, with four of them starting, including quarterback Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick in April sees that as a bright side.

“We are so young, and we get better every day,” Ward said. “Film room, connecting more outside the building. For me to go through my first year with the guys who are going to be with me for a long period of time, it’s good because we get a lot of bad plays or just little mistakes out of our system.”

Now the challenge is fixing those mistakes with three games remaining in a season that can’t end soon enough.

What’s working

Tony Pollard had his second straight 100-yard game with 104 yards on 14 carries for a 7.4-yard average and a touchdown.

Ward wasn’t sacked even once — a first this season. Now the NFL’s most sacked quarterback has company; he’s tied at 49 with the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Geno Smith of the Raiders. Ward wound up with a 101.2 passer rating, his best this season, finishing with 170 yards with two touchdown passes for a second straight game.

What needs help

The defense. The Titans lost a trio of safeties to injuries after a couple of series. They also allowed seven straight third-down conversions. Tennessee gave up points on the 49ers’ first five possessions — four of them touchdowns. The Titans didn’t force a single punt.

“You have to be able to get off the field on third down,” interim coach Mike McCoy said.

Stock up

Jeffery Simmons. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle had a sack, giving him a career-high nine this season. He also knocked the ball out of Brock Purdy’s hand for a fumble that the Titans recovered. Simmons then caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ward in the back of the end zone for his second career TD and first since Nov. 19, 2023.

That made Simmons the first in the NFL with a strip-sack and a TD catch in the same game since J.J. Watt did it twice in 2014. His was the sixth game with a sack, forced fumble and a TD since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Stock down

Joey Slye. The kicker who had made seven of 10 field goals from 50 yards and out pushed a 50-yarder wide right at the end of the first half. Then he put a kickoff out of bounds in the opening minute of the fourth quarter after the Titans had pulled within 31-17.

Injuries

LT Dan Moore Jr. missed the game with a neck issue. A trio of safeties got hurt in the first half and didn’t return: Xavier Woods and Kevin Winston Jr. with hamstring injuries and Mike Brown with an ankle. Rookie tight end Gunnar Helm hurt a toe but was able to finish the game. Right guard Kevin Zeitler missed the fourth quarter with an injured groin, and wide receiver Van Jefferson hurt his back on a 43-yard catch.

Linebacker Cedric Gray didn’t return with a concussion.

Key number

2,084 — Rookie Chimere Dike notched the sixth season in franchise history with at least 2,000 all-purpose yards. He joined Derrick Mason in 2000, (2,690), Chris Johnson in 2009 (2,509), Derrick Henry in 2020 (2,141), Billy Cannon in 1961 (2,043) and Mason in 2001 (2,004).

Next steps

The Titans will try to snap an 11-game home skid, which is tied for the franchise’s longest since leaving Texas. They host the Kansas City Chiefs who come in already eliminated from playoff contention with Patrick Mahomes out for the season.

