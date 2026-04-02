Ireland’s Croke Park to host Man United-Leeds friendly for its first club soccer game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Croke Park will host a club soccer game for the first time when Manchester United faces…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Croke Park will host a club soccer game for the first time when Manchester United faces Leeds in a preseason friendly at Ireland’s largest stadium on Aug. 12.

The 82,300-capacity Dublin stadium is the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association and for many years staged only Gaelic games.

Croke Park last hosted a soccer game in November 2009 when Ireland lost to France 1-0 in the first leg of a World Cup playoff that erupted in controversy during the second leg because of Thierry Henry’s handball in the lead-up to William Gallas’ decisive extra-time goal.

That match was at Croke Park because rugby’s Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped into Aviva Stadium. Croke Park opened its doors to rugby for the first time in that period.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park — the first time an NFL regular-season game was held in Ireland. The Steelers and Chicago Bears played a preseason game there in 1997.

A venue deeply rooted in Irish culture, Croke Park also hosted a non-title bout between Muhammad Ali and Alvin “Blue” Lewis in July 1972.

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