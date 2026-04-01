Rams WR Puka Nacua went to rehab before being sued for assault and battery by a woman, attorney says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua is in rehab and was there before he…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua is in rehab and was there before he was sued for assault and battery by a woman who says he made an antisemitic statement and bit her on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve, according to his attorney.

“He was in (rehab) a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke … and he’s scheduled to be there for a while longer,” Levi McCathern told The California Post.

McCathern told the newspaper Nacua’s decision to enter rehab was not a direct response to the lawsuit his accuser filed against him late last month, but an attempt “to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life.”

Nacua issued an apology last December after performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes while appearing on an internet livestream.

Nacua has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first three seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the fifth round out of BYU in 2023. He led the league with 129 catches last season and had 1,715 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Nacua is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Rams this offseason.

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