Seahawks’ Hall suspended 1 game without pay for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall has been suspended one game without pay for an act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct in a 38-37 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

The NFL announced the suspension on Friday.

Hall, 24, stepped on the leg of Rams guard Kevin Dotson at the end of a play in the first quarter while he was on the ground. The NFL said that was in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8, which prohibits unnecessary roughness and Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to unsportsmanlike conduct, including “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Hall will be eligible to return on Dec. 29, a day after Seattle’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Hall may appeal the suspension.

The third-year pro out of Auburn was selected 37th by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft. He has appeared in 13 games and started three for Seattle this season. He has 29 total tackles and one sack.

