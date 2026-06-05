Bears sign safety Dillon Thieneman and center Logan Jones ahead of minicamp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed safety Dillon Thieneman and center Logan Jones, their top two…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed safety Dillon Thieneman and center Logan Jones, their top two selections in this year’s NFL draft.

The team announced the deals on Friday. Tight end Sam Roush, a third-round selection out of Stanford, is the team’s only draft pick without a deal.

The Bears begin a mandatory three-day minicamp on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Thieneman was the No. 25 pick overall, becoming the first defensive player taken in the first round by Chicago since linebacker Roquan Smith in 2018.

The 6-foot Thieneman played for Purdue for two years before transferring to Oregon last season. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and helped the Ducks go 13-2 while advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He finished with 95 tackles and two interceptions.

The 24-year-old Jones was taken in the second round at No. 57 overall. Jones was a defensive lineman at Iowa before switching to offensive line and starting 51 games at center for the Hawkeyes. He won the 2025 Rimington Trophy as the top center in college football.

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