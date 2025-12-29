Saints’ Moore and Shough exhibiting coach-QB synergy during New Orleans’ winning streak

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year head coach Kellen Moore and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough have the Saints on their longest…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year head coach Kellen Moore and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough have the Saints on their longest winning streak since current Hall of Fame candidate Drew Brees was still playing under Sean Payton’s direction back in 2020.

Four straight victories have given the Saints hope that Moore has them trending in the right direction and that they won’t need to use a first-round draft choice on a QB next spring. Moore also has been gratified by the resolve his team showed after losing 10 of its first 12 games.

“We’ve got really high-character people; they care about their teammates,” Moore said, adding that “there was no finger pointing” while the losses were piling up.

Shough’s last two games have been his best statistically; he eclipsed 300 yards passing in both.

In Sunday’s 34-26 victory at Tennessee, Shough’s 22 completions on 27 attempts for 333 yards and two touchdowns without an interception gave him a quarterback rating of 142.7 — the highest ever by a Saints rookie QB.

Shough is now 5-3 as a starter, having taken over after the Saints began 1-7. With New Orleans (6-10) trailing NFC South-leading Carolina (8-8) by just two games with one week left in the regular season, one can only wonder if New Orleans would still be in the division race had Shough been named the starter earlier.

Moore contends that Shough’s success has stemmed from having to prove himself on the scout team in practice — against New Orleans’ first-team defense — during the first two months of the season.

As Moore explained it, being on the scout team allowed Shough to work on his composure in collapsing pockets and his scrambling ability, and to learn the types of throws he could make against NFL defenders, who close on the ball more quickly than those the former Louisville QB faced in college a year ago.

“You’re going to have to play in stressful situations,” Moore said. “There’s no better spot to test yourself than being a scout-team quarterback. He took advantage of each and every opportunity to grow in that fashion.”

In any event, the Saints haven’t exactly become world beaters; they’ve merely proved they can beat mediocre and losing teams. None of New Orleans’ six victories this season have come against a team that currently has a winning record. Half of their wins, including the past two, have come against teams that currently are 3-13.

What’s working

The Saints defense under first-year coordinator Brandon Staley appears to have made effective halftime adjustments during the past three games. In each of them, they yielded fewer points in the second half than in the first. The Titans scored just six in Sunday’s second half. The Saints shut out the Jets in the second half of their Week 16 game and allowed Carolina just seven second-half points in a 20-17 Week 15 win.

What needs help

Even in recent victories, the Saints have started slow and sometimes looked sloppy on both sides of the ball in the first half. New Orleans has trailed at halftime in five of its past six games, and in 13 of 16 games this season. The Saints won all three games in which they led at halftime.

Stock up

Second-year running back Audric Estime, pressed into service because of injuries to Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal, rushed for a career-high 94 yards at Tennessee, highlighted by his tackle-breaking, 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, tight end Juwan Johnson had second-half catches of 30, 39 and 23 yards to help lead the Saints’ comeback from a 10-point halftime deficit and now has a career-high 828 yards receiving this season.

Stock down

Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was unable to perform what looked like a routine tackle along the sideline on Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo, who turned a short pass in the left flat into a 43-yard touchdown. Veteran safety Justin Reid also had a lowlight when he committed pass interference on a deep pass on third-and-14. The penalty set up a Titans touchdown with just 13 seconds left in the half.

Injuries

Saints tight end Jack Stoll hurt a knee when he was rolled up from behind on the first offensive play. He was ruled out. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee), running back Alvin Kamara (knee and ankle) and right guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) did not play on Sunday, leaving their availability for the season finale in doubt.

Key number

2 — The number of first-year coaches in Saints history to have a four-game winning streak after Moore joined Jim Haslett, whose 2000 playoff team won six straight.

Next steps

The Saints wrap up their season by visiting the Atlanta Falcons, who defeated the Saints in New Orleans on Nov. 23.

