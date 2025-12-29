Raiders’ personnel decisions last week are potentially long-term benefits

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders’ decisions last week to shut down Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and Jeremy Chinn with…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders’ decisions last week to shut down Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers and Jeremy Chinn with two games remaining in Las Vegas’ season could pay off with potentially franchise-changing benefits.

While sitting those players weakened an already depleted roster — the Raiders were blown out 34-10 by the woeful New York Giants on Sunday — they are in position to get the top pick in next year’s NFL draft. It’s a slot the Raiders will lock up if they lose at home to Kansas City on Sunday.

Given the Raiders haven’t had a championship-level quarterback since Rich Gannon took the franchise to the Super Bowl in the 2002 season, getting that top pick is crucial. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at this point looks like the selection, but Dante Moore also could be considered. Both quarterbacks could decide to stay in college another year as well, or the Raiders could trade down for additional assets to address their many needs.

Regardless, having the top selection would give Las Vegas options. The Raiders also will be flush with salary cap space, their $105 million in spending money second in the NFL, according to overthecap.com.

That would be a lot of capital for general manager John Spytek to work with, and whether rebuilding decisions will be made with coach Pete Carroll still in charge remains to be seen. Carroll said he has support of management, but there are indications they aren’t completely aligned.

Much of the roster was formed or at least influenced by Carroll, who brought in players he coached in Seattle such as Geno Smith, Jamal Adams and Tyler Lockett. He talked openly and confidently before the season about the Raiders reaching double-digit victories.

Being at the bottom with a 2-14 record is not Carroll envisioned. He has acknowledged several times he was even blind-sided by the avalanche of losses.

He especially hated shutting down Crosby, the heart and soul of not only the Raiders’ defense, but their entire team. Crosby isn’t known for going half speed in anything and was miffed the Raiders chose to sit him, so he left the facility in protest on Friday. He later posted videos of him shooting a basketball and jumping on a trampoline.

Carroll said he had positive text exchanges with Crosby, and the star pass rusher was back in the building Monday.

“We’re eye to eye on what’s going on,” Carroll said.

Carroll, of course, is on the same wavelength with Crosby when it comes to wanting to win now and has demonstrated that by mostly sticking with veterans.

But now the Raiders can truly look to the future after just one more game.

What’s working

See above. There’s a reason why the Raiders have the league’s worst record. Now maybe they can get something out of it.

What needs help

Also see above. There are holes everywhere and in every area — offense, defense and special teams. Las Vegas is more than a key piece or two from even being competitive.

Stock up

TE Michael Mayer. He played his best game and looked like the player the Raiders traded up in 2023 to take early in the second round. He set career highs with nine catches for 89 yards, taking advantage of the extra opportunities with Bowers not being on the field. Maybe the Raiders can find ways next season to involve Mayer and Bowers in the passing game at the same time.

Stock down

Special teams again was an issue. Right after the Raiders showed some life to cut the Giants’ lead to 20-10 in the third quarter, they gave up a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was Las Vegas’ third special teams TD allowed this season, tied with Cleveland for most in the league.

Injuries

Smith does not have a high ankle sprain as originally believed, but the ankle is injured enough that it’s doubtful he will play. … DT Adam Butler (bicep) wasn’t as seriously hurt as feared and could play. … LT Kolton Miller (ankle) likely won’t play.

Key number

74.9 — The number of yards rushing the Raiders average per game, last in the NFL. They also were last in 2024, finishing with a 79.8 average, and used the sixth pick of the draft to take RB Ashton Jeanty.

Next steps

The Raiders end their season by hosting the Chiefs on Sunday.

