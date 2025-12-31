Longtime Buccaneers radio play-by-play voice Gene Deckerhoff retiring after this season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff is retiring after 37 seasons in the booth.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff is retiring after 37 seasons in the booth.

Known for his signature “Touchdown, Tampa Bay!” call and coining the phrase “Fire the Cannons!” after the Bucs score at home, Deckerhoff announced Wednesday this is his last season.

“Calling Buccaneers games has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” Deckerhoff said. “I’ve had the fortune to form meaningful relationships with players, coaches and staff members as well as interact with thousands of Buccaneers fans everywhere in the world. My wife, Ann, and I are grateful to the Glazer family for allowing us to be a part of the Buccaneers organization for so many wonderful years. I am equally thankful to all the members of the radio crew and the partners I have had with me through the years — particularly Dave Moore, who has been by my side for the past 19 years. I will miss doing what I love, but now is the right time to step away.”

The Buccaneers (7-9) must beat the Panthers on Saturday to have a chance to win the NFC South and give Deckerhoff one more playoff game. They would advance with a victory against Carolina coupled with the Falcons losing or tying tie the Saints on Sunday.

Deckerhoff’s 37 seasons rank as the third-longest play-by-play tenure for an NFL club, behind only Merrill Reese with the Eagles and Brad Sham with the Cowboys.

Deckerhoff has called more than 750 Buccaneers preseason, regular season and playoff games since joining the organization in 1989.

“For 37 seasons, Gene Deckerhoff’s voice has set the scene for the most iconic moments in our franchise’s history, and his signature calls will forever resonate with Buccaneers fans,” said Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Bryan Glazer. “His passion, authenticity, and unmistakable voice created memories that have been cherished and enjoyed by countless generations of Buccaneers fans. As he closes out his extraordinary journey, we congratulate Gene on a remarkable broadcasting career and wish him a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement.”

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.