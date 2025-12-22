Latest batch of Cardinals injuries could have long-lasting effects

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ current season has been so rough that it might even be affecting the…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ current season has been so rough that it might even be affecting the next one.

The Cardinals lost their seventh straight game on Sunday, falling 26-19 to the Atlanta Falcons, but that wasn’t the most depressing part of the afternoon. Instead, it was non-contact injuries for rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (knee) and cornerback Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) that really put a damper on the mood.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that both players will head to injured reserve and are done for the season. Because of the timing of what could be major injuries, they may not be ready for next season.

“You try to tell yourself ‘Next man up,’ but if you’re being realistic, you’re losing friends, you’re losing guys that you depend on and prepare with, go to war with and build confidence with,” veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said.

The injuries for Nolen and Williams are particularly brutal because the two players are part of a young core that could help the franchise get on the right track in 2026.

Nolen was the No. 16 overall pick out of Ole Miss and had flashed major potential in limited time on the field. Williams — a third-year player out of Stanford — has been one of the team’s better options in the secondary.

Gannon was adamant after Sunday’s game that injuries can’t be an excuse for the Cardinals, who fell to 3-12 with the loss. They’ve dropped 12 of 13 since starting the season with a 2-0 record.

“The human side of me feels horrible for the guys on the ground, but then you have to refocus and you have to go play football,” Gannon said. “We talked about that with our guys because it happens not just to us, it happens to everybody.”

It’s true that injuries are a big part of football, but the Cardinals have suffered more than most over the past few months. Even before Sunday’s game, they had 22 players on injured reserve or the non-football player injury list, which was the most in the NFL. Miami was second at 17.

Now the Cardinals are limping into the final two games of the season with a depleted roster.

“Some of these things you can’t prevent,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “It’s the unfortunate part about this game.”

What’s working

Third-year receiver Michael Wilson continues to make the most of his opportunities, catching an acrobatic 32-yard touchdown against the Falcons. Wilson is up to 818 yards receiving and five TDs on 68 catches this season, putting a 1,000-yard season in reach.

What needs help

The Cardinals haven’t been very clutch this season, failing to take advantage of opportunities to take a late lead or hold onto a late advantage. They’ve lost eight games by a TD or less. On Sunday, the Cardinals trailed 26-19 and had the ball with 2:05 remaining, but Brissett threw an interception that ended any chance to win.

Stock up

Tight end Elijah Higgins had the most productive game of his three-year career on Sunday, catching seven passes for 91 yards. Higgins has been overshadowed by starter Trey McBride, but since McBride commands so much attention from opposing defenses, Higgins has been able to find a role.

Stock down

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) returned to the lineup but was barely noticed, partly because he only played about half the snaps as he was eased back into the rotation. The No. 4 overall pick in 2024 caught one pass for 14 yards and was targeted three times. Harrison has 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns over 11 games during a disappointing second season.

Injuries

Nolen and Williams are the latest additions to a long list. The Cardinals still hope that CB Max Melton (heel), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) can return before the end of the season.

Key number

.306 — That’s the winning percentage for third-year coach Jonathan Gannon, who is now 15-34. Since the Cardinals moved to Arizona in 1988, only Dave McGinnis (.298) has a worse winning percentage among coaches who have been on the sideline for more than one full season.

Next steps

The Cardinals are on the road against the Bengals on Sunday.

