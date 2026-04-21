Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin joining NBC’s pregame show, AP sources say

Mike Tomlin is going from the glare of an NFL sideline to the glare of television lights. The former Pittsburgh…

Mike Tomlin is going from the glare of an NFL sideline to the glare of television lights.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach will join NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” coverage as a pregame analyst, two people briefed on the move told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because NBC has not announced the move. The Athletic was the first to report on Tomlin.

Tomlin stepped down in January after 19 seasons as Steelers coach and was the most sought after free agent by the networks. NBC had a studio opening as it is retooling its “Football Night in America” pregame show. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy announced last month that he was told he would not be back after 17 years.

Host Maria Taylor and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett are expected to return. Devin McCourty’s contract expired at the conclusion of last season, but NBC would like to re-sign him. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and fantasy sports expert Matthew Berry are also expected to continue their roles.

The futures of Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms remain undetermined.

NBC has had its main studio crew at its network sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with Harrison, Collinsworth and Dungy at the game locations in previous seasons, but NBC is considering having its entire studio show from the stadium.

The 54-year-old Tomlin won 193 regular-season games in Pittsburgh, tied with Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for the most victories in franchise history. He led the Steelers to an NFL title in his second season in 2008 when they beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43. Pittsburgh returned to the Super Bowl two years later, but lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Tomlin had limited postseason success after that. He had an 8-12 mark in the playoffs, including seven straight losses at the end of his tenure, all by double digits.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North last season, but were routed 30-6 by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round, which was the most lopsided home playoff loss in team history.

The bigger question for Tomlin is whether the analyst gig will be for one season only. He has two years left on a contract extension he signed in 2024, including a club option for 2027. The Steelers could seek compensation from a team if Tomlin sought to return before his contract expired.

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