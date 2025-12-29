Josh Allen could use a break, and he’s expected to get one in Buffalo’s season finale against Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A little battered and visibly frustrated, Josh Allen can use a rest. And the Bills…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A little battered and visibly frustrated, Josh Allen can use a rest. And the Bills quarterback is expected to get one Sunday in what’s essentially a meaningless regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

Aside from taking the opening snap to extend his streak of consecutive regular-season starts to 122, the longest active run among NFL quarterbacks, Allen is expected to watch the rest of the game from the sideline.

The Week 18 break would provide him a chance to take in the Bills playing what could be the final game at their 52-year-old stadium affectionately called “The Ralph,” in honor of the late franchise founder and Hall of Fame owner Ralph Wilson.

Next season, the Bills are set to relocate across the street to a new $2.1 billion home, already dubbed “The Stadium Allen Built.”

More important is Allen having an opportunity to allow his sore right foot time to heal before Buffalo (11-5) opens the playoffs on the road in two weeks. The QB also certainly could use a mental break during a season in which he’s been relied upon to carry the offensive load too often.

Competitive and remarkable as he’s been in combining for 39 touchdowns (25 passing, 14 rushing) and engineering four fourth-quarter comebacks, even Allen has limitations, which became readily apparent in a 13-12 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

With his body beaten after absorbing five sacks, and after rallying the Bills by scoring two TDs rushing in the final 5:11, Allen was unable to finish the job. Attempting a 2-point conversion with five seconds left, Allen dropped back and never got his feet set before launching a pass that sailed a foot wide of open receiver Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone.

In the end, it was perhaps too much to ask of Allen to overcome a slow-starting offense that was blanked through nearly 55 minutes and compounded by a special teams letdown in which Michael Badgley had an extra point attempt blocked.

And perhaps Allen put too much on his broad shoulders, by giving way to impatience and relying on his athleticism when plays broke down.

It happened in the closing minutes of the third quarter, when Allen overlooked an open receiver by taking off and getting stopped short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles 3.

And it happened again on the next series, when facing third-and-8 from the Philadelphia 27. Allen rolled to his left and reversed field before being caught from behind by Jalyx Hunt for a 19-yard loss, forcing a punt rather than a field-goal opportunity.

In an outing where the Bills’ often-maligned defense played its most complete outing of the season — limiting the Eagles to one first down and 16 yards offense in the second half, Allen deserved and accepted a share of the blame.

“It just comes down to us executing, making one more play than they did. And obviously we saw that we didn’t make that last play,” he said, before correcting himself. “I didn’t make that last play.”

He called it a lesson he would have been happier to learn in victory.

It’s a stinging feeling Allen will have to carry for an extra week and perhaps fuel the NFL’s reigning MVP in his pursuit of what so far has been an elusive Super Bowl berth.

What’s working

A defense that overcame missing starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and starting safety Jordan Poyer and then lost starting linebacker Terrel Bernard to a calf injury. Philadelphia’s 190 yards were the fewest in defeat since Buffalo allowed 175 in a 21-17 loss at Miami on Dec. 2, 2018.

What needs help

Faster starts. The Bills were blanked in the first half for the second time this season, something that happened only four times spanning 2019-2024. After combining to score 55 points in the first quarter of its first eight outings this season, Buffalo has managed just 24 in its past eight.

Stock up

WR Brandin Cooks. In his fifth game since signing with Buffalo after being released by New Orleans, the 12th-year speedster erupted for a season-high six catches for 101 yards. He became Buffalo’s fifth player to top 100 yards receiving this year, with tight end Dalton Kincaid doing it twice.

Stock down

Badgley. The kicker was released Monday after failing on two extra-point attempts in two games since Matt Prater went down with a quadricep injury.

Injuries

Coach Sean McDermott already has ruled out Bernard from playing Sunday. He also revealed starting DT Ed Oliver had a minor setback last week while recovering from a torn left bicep sustained in Week 9.

Key number

7 — Most punts forced by Buffalo in defeat since forcing seven in a 24-17 home loss to Baltimore on Dec. 8, 2019.

Next steps

The Bills are expected to rest many starters against the Jets. Buffalo currently is the AFC’s No. 7 seed and needs a win and help to climb higher.

