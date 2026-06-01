Eagles trade receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots, setting up reunion with Mike Vrabel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on Monday. Both…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots on Monday.

Both teams announced the deal. The Eagles said they will receive a first-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round pick in 2027 in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler.

The trade comes after a frustrating 2025 season for Brown in Philadelphia, in which he had grown dispirited with an Eagles offense that played uninspired football at times while the team ultimately failed to defend its Super Bowl title.

Brown’s arrival in New England will be a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel, who Brown played under for three seasons after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Brown, 28, quickly rose to the top receiving option in Philadelphia after being traded by Tennessee to the Eagles in 2022.

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