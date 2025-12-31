Jets undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook gets another shot to start in season finale

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Brady Cook will get the start at quarterback in the New York Jets’ season finale…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Brady Cook will get the start at quarterback in the New York Jets’ season finale at Buffalo.

It will be the fourth consecutive game in which the undrafted rookie will open under center for the Jets, who try to end a four-game skid Sunday when they face the Bills.

“I want to give him another chance to go out there and play,” coach Aaron Glenn said before practice Wednesday.

When asked if he thinks Cook gives New York the best opportunity to come away with a victory, Glenn said flatly: “He gives us the best chance to win.

Cook, signed after the draft by the Jets out of Missouri in May, was pressed into starting duty earlier this month because of injuries to Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields. He has one touchdown pass and seven interceptions while averaging 5.2 yards per throw. In the Jets’ 42-10 loss to New England last Sunday, Cook was 19 of 33 for 152 yards and an interception.

“I’ve learned a lot from a quarterback perspective, from a leader perspective being on this team and starting games for the first time, and I’ve learned that it is still football,” Cook said. “It’s the game that we’ve played our entire life. It’s a kids’ game, it’s a complicated one, it’s imperfect, but it’s the game we love and you still have to have fun doing it.

“And that’s kind of the message this week is: let’s go have fun.”

Taylor was dealing with knee and groin issues the past few weeks but was inactive against the Patriots because of a personal matter. Glenn said Taylor was back with the team Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fields’ season is over after he was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee issue that sidelined him for three previous games after he was benched in favor of Taylor.

The Jets are likely to target a quarterback in free agency or the draft — or both — and Fields and Taylor could land elsewhere in the offseason. Cook, who became the first undrafted rookie to start at quarterback for the Jets since Bill Demory in 1973, has said he is just trying to take advantage of what has been a surprising opportunity. He could also be auditioning for a future backup role with the Jets.

“I would like to look at that at the end of the season,” Glenn said. “He still has another game left, so we’ll see what happens with this game, see how he operates.”

Staying focused

With the Jets 3-13, Glenn’s job security has been questioned by some fans and media. The team’s minus-107 point differential in December is an NFL record for the worst mark in the month.

After New York’s loss to New England, the coach said he and owner Woody Johnson have been on the same page throughout the season as far as sharing his vision for building a foundation for the franchise and establishing the team’s “brand” of football.

“I want to beat the Bills,” Glenn said when asked of his mindset entering the season finale. “That’s what I’m thinking about. That’s it.”

Injuries

Running backs Breece Hall (knee) and Isaiah Davis (concussion), tight end Mason Taylor (neck), right guard Joe Tippmann (hip), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (knee), cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (knee) and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (ankle) didn’t practice Wednesday while dealing with injuries and will be evaluated through the week.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee) and tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring) were limited.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.