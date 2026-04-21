Justin Fields embraces a fresh start with the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes rehabs from knee surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Fields is ready for whatever role the Kansas City Chiefs need from him, whether…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Justin Fields is ready for whatever role the Kansas City Chiefs need from him, whether that be starting for a few games while Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from knee surgery or serving as his backup once the regular season comes around.

The biggest thing is that his fourth organization in four years made the effort to acquire him.

Earlier in the offseason, the Chiefs traded a sixth-round pick to the Jets and agreed to pick up $7 million of his guaranteed $10 million salary for the upcoming season. They needed insurance in the event Mahomes was not back by Week 1, and they also needed a backup quarterback with experience after Gardner Minshew struggled in that role with Kansas City last season.

“I was excited, excited for a new start,” Field said Tuesday in his first availability since the trade. “Of course there’s tradition here, the culture here, the guys that are in the building, the experience — it was all I wanted. Definitely excited and excited to be here.”

The 27-year-old Fields had signed a two-year, $40 million deal — with $30 million guaranteed — with New York last March. But he was just 2-7 as a starter, throwing for 1,259 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. He threw for fewer than 55 yards on four occasions, including a season-low 27 yards in a loss to Buffalo in Week 2.

When the Jets traded for Geno Smith, it became clear that Fields would be moving on. New York was hopeful that it could find a trade partner, rather than simply releasing him, and general manager Darren Mougey found a taker in Kansas City.

“I appreciate Justin and the way he’s gone about everything so far. He’s been great with everything,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I do not know him as well as I will have known him once we get through a few weeks here, but I like from afar what I’ve seen.”

The Chiefs began the first phase of their offseason program Monday, but coaches are prohibited from on-field work with players.

“I mentioned down at the owner’s meetings that we didn’t bring him in to be a gadget guy, although he can do every gadget there is. But we didn’t bring him in to do that,” Reid said. “He’s a legitimate quarterback, a starting quarterback in the National Football League, and we’re lucky enough to have him here. And if that’s the role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that. So far, I would tell you that’s how I look at it.”

Mahomes has made it clear he plans to be back on the field for Week 1. He’s attending the voluntary offseason program in Kansas City, where he’s been doing rehab work with the Chiefs’ training staff, and has been seen around town at places such as the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament.

He’s also posted videos on social media of himself doing some heavy workouts.

“He goes to the meetings. He can lift, do all that. Rehab. That’s the phase he’s in right now,” Reid said. “We’ll just see. Kind of play it by ear, see where he’s at. He’s doing great. But we’ve just got to be smart with this thing.”

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