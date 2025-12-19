Geno Smith returns to start for Raiders against Texans’ top-ranked defense

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Geno Smith will start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they visit Houston on Sunday.…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Geno Smith will start for the Las Vegas Raiders when they visit Houston on Sunday.

He did not play in last Sunday’s 31-0 loss at Philadelphia because of back and shoulder injuries, but practiced all week. Kenny Pickett got the start against the Eagles, but passed for only 64 yards and was sacked four times.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Smith not only will start against the Texans, but will be the quarterback — barring injury — to finish the season.

Smith and the Raiders face the daunting test of facing a defense that leads the NFL in points allowed (16.3 per game) and yards (269.2). Las Vegas’ offense is last in the league in averaging 14 points and 244.1 yards per game.

The Texans are eighth with 38 sacks, and Smith has been sacked a league-high 49 times.

Houston (9-5) takes a six-game winning stream into this game, and the Raiders (2-12) are on an eight-game slide.

Also, the Raiders claimed defensive tackle Brodric Martin off waivers from Pittsburgh. He played in one game for the Steelers and spent the first 10 weeks on Kansas City’s practice squad.

The Raiders waived defensive end Jahfari Harvey in a corresponding move.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.