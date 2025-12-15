Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is out but top wide receiver Drake London may return at Arizona

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes will miss Sunday’s game at Arizona with an ankle sprain.…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes will miss Sunday’s game at Arizona with an ankle sprain.

Hughes sustained the injury in the first quarter of Thursday night’s 29-28 win at Tampa Bay. His exit forced the Falcons (5-9) to give extended playing time to undrafted rookie Cobee Bryant in his debut. Bryant had a pass deflection and five tackles, including one for a loss, but also was targeted often by wide receiver Mike Evans and the Buccaneers.

Falcons cornerbacks drew six of the franchise-record 19 penalties against Tampa Bay. Bryant could be needed again to play a significant role against the Cardinals.

Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Hughes will miss at least one game.

Morris offered hope that wide receiver Drake London could return after missing four games with a knee injury.

He said London remains “day to day but more hopeful.”

London has 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns. Those totals still lead Atlanta’s wide receivers, and his receiving yards leads all players on the team despite London missing four games.

Tight end Kyle Pitts, who had 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns against Tampa Bay, leads the Falcons with 73 catches for 797 yards. Running back Bijan Robinson, who had 11 catches for 82 yards against the Buccaneers, is second on the team with 64 catches for 684 yards.

Morris said London could return at Arizona if he has “a good practice week. We’ll get a chance to do that Wednesday and Thursday.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.