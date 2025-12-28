Drake Maye throws career-high 5 TDs and Patriots overwhelm Jets 42-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drake Maye threw a career-high five touchdown passes before getting the rest of the game…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drake Maye threw a career-high five touchdown passes before getting the rest of the game off in the third quarter, New England scored a TD on its first six drives and the Patriots finished the regular season undefeated on the road by dominating the New York Jets 42-10 on Sunday.

Rhamondre Stevenson had a TD run and catch for the Patriots (13-3), who moved closer to winning the AFC East title for the first time since 2019. They’ll do so if Buffalo loses or ties against Philadelphia later in the day.

Maye was 19 of 21 for 256 yards and a 157.0 quarterback rating with TD tosses to Stevenson, Stefon Diggs, Austin Hooper, Hunter Henry and Efton Chism III before being lifted by coach Mike Vrabel for Joshua Dobbs with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Maye joined Tom Brady (11 times) and Drew Bledsoe (twice) as the only New England quarterbacks to reach 4,000 yards passing in a season.

Dobbs’ first drive ended the Patriots’ touchdown run, with New England settling for a field goal on its seventh possession — but Andy Borregales clanked the 41-yard attempt off the right upright.

It didn’t matter much by then, though, as the Patriots cruised to their eighth 13-win season in team history. Only San Francisco has more with 11.

In a road game that looked and sounded more like a Patriots home game with all the red, white and blue-clad fans who made the trek down to MetLife Stadium, New England finished 8-0 away from Gillette Stadium. It’s the third time in franchise history the Patriots had no regular-season road losses. Only San Francisco (1984, 1989 and 1990) has also gone undefeated on the road in three seasons since 1970.

EAGLES 13, BILLS 12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen sailed a 2-point conversion attempt wide of open receiver Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone with 5 seconds remaining, and Philadelphia hung on for a win over Buffalo.

Dallas Goedert caught a 1-yard touchdown pass, Jake Elliott hit field goals of 28 and 47 yards, and the Super Bowl champion Eagles barely avoided squandering a 13-0 fourth-quarter lead. Linebacker Jalyx Hunt had two of Philadelphia’s four sacks and a team-leading three quarterback hits.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter made a major contribution in his return after missing three games with a injuries to both shoulders. Carter got his hand up to block Michael Badgley’s extra-point attempt after Allen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:11 left.

Allen scored on a tush push on fourth-and-goal to pull the Bills within one point with 5 seconds remaining. The Bills thought they had a touchdown one play earlier, but Dawson Knox was ruled short of the goal line after a replay review.

Rather than playing for overtime, coach Sean McDermott opted to go for 2. Allen dropped back in the pocket and had a defender in his face when he let loose a pass that was about a foot wide of Shakir. The Bills then tried an onside kick that Goedert recovered.

The NFC East champion Eagles (11-5) are assured of at least the conference’s third seed entering the playoffs.

SEAHAWKS 27, PANTHERS 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Seattle turned two third-quarter Carolina turnovers into TDs to beat the Panthers and close in on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Sam Darnold threw an interception in the end zone but finished 18 of 27 for 147 yards with a touchdown for the Seahawks, who can wrap up the NFC West title and the top seed if the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams both lose or tie.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba added nine catches for 72 yards as Seattle (13-3) won its sixth straight.

The Panthers (8-8) had a chance to win the NFC South because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 20-17 at Miami on Sunday. Now the Panthers will likely need to win at Tampa Bay next weekend to win their first division title since 2015 and snap a seven-year playoff drought. Carolina could still claim the division with a loss to the Bucs if the Atlanta Falcons (6-9) win their final two games.

Bryce Young was limited to 54 yards on 14-of-24 passing and threw an interception for the inconsistent Panthers, who followed up a win with a loss for the fifth straight time. Young ran for 30 yards and accounted for Carolina’s only touchdown with a 10-yard scamper.

Carolina was limited to 139 yards of offense.

49ERS 42, BEARS 38

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings with 2:15 left, and San Francisco forced an incomplete pass on the final play from the 2 to beat Chicago and set up a Week 18 showdown for the top seed in the NFC.

Caleb Williams drove the Bears (11-5) down the field in the closing seconds and had one last shot for the win. But Bryce Huff forced him out of the pocket and his throw short-hopped Jahdae Walker in the end zone to seal a sixth straight victory for the 49ers (12-4).

Purdy followed up his career-high five TD-pass performance last week against Indianapolis by throwing for three scores and running for two to become the sixth player since the merger with back-to-back games with at least five touchdowns.

That gave the 49ers a chance to win the NFC West and get a bye by beating Seattle (13-3) in the season finale next week. That would give San Francisco home-field advantage and a chance to stay home all postseason, with the Super Bowl set to be played at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8.

BENGALS 37, CARDINALS 14

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase caught two touchdown passes from Joe Burrow, who threw for 305 yards as Cincinnati beat Arizona.

Chase finished with seven catches for 60 yards and became the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven TD catches in each of his first five seasons.

Burrow passed for 300 yards or more for the 28th time, tying Andy Dalton for the most in franchise history. Chase Brown ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals (6-10) improved to 3-2 since Burrow returned from left toe surgery.

Arizona’s Trey McBride had 10 catches, giving him 119 this season to break the NFL single-season record for a tight end, topping Zach Ertz’s 116 in 2018. He also broke DeAndre Hopkins’ Cardinals record of 115 catches, set in 2020.

The Cardinals (3-13) had the seventh-ranked pass offense the league, but the improved Bengals defense held them to 233 total yards. Jacoby Brissett threw for 212 yards and two TDs.

The Bengals scored on their first two possessions.

DOLPHINS 20, BUCCANEERS 17

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard toss for his first career score, and Miami beat slumping Tampa Bay.

The Bucs (7-9) remained one game behind the Carolina Panthers (8-8) in the NFC South after the Panthers’ 27-10 loss to Seattle on Sunday. The Buccaneers would still clinch their fifth consecutive division title and sixth straight playoff berth by beating Carolina in next week’s regular-season finale.

But Tampa Bay has lost four straight games, seven of its last eight and has barely looked like a playoff team during that stretch. The Buccaneers’ last four losses have all been by one possession.

Despite three turnovers and being outgained 145-53 on the ground Sunday, Tampa Bay pulled within three after a three-play, 91-yard drive that Baker Mayfield capped with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans with 54 seconds left.

A busted coverage by the Dolphins defense led to a 59-yard reception by Chris Godwin that set up the score, but Miami recovered the ensuring onside kick to end Tampa Bay’s comeback attempt.

Mayfield completed 33 of 44 passes for 346 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Godwin on the game’s opening drive. The former No. 1 pick has thrown an interception in each game of the Buccaneers’ losing streak, including two on Sunday. The first was an underthrow to receiver Jalen McMillan that was picked off by rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

BROWNS 13, STEELERS 6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, Cleveland’s defense kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone and the Browns held on for a victory, preventing the Steelers from clinching the AFC North.

Pittsburgh (9-7) came into the weekend needing either a win or loss by Baltimore for its first division title since 2020.

Instead, the Steelers will host the Ravens to close the regular season the winner getting the division and the AFC’s fourth seed in the playoffs.

The Browns (4-12) snapped a four-game losing streak, along with a seven-game skid in division games. It is the first time since Dec. 10, 2009, that the Browns defeated the Steelers and held them without a touchdown.

Cleveland scored on its first two possessions and jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes, including a touchdown and two interceptions as he improved to 2-4 as an NFL starting quarterback.

JAGUARS 23, COLTS 17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Lawrence ran for two scores, Cam Little kicked a tiebreaking 42-yard field goal with 6:58 left, and Jacksonville beat Indianapolis, moving within one victory of its first AFC South title since 2022.

The Jags (12-4) won their seventh straight game one day after two-time defending division champ Houston beat the Los Angeles Chargers to remain in contention for the title. The Texans’ victory also eliminated the Colts from playoff contention.

Jacksonville’s Liam Coen became the first coach in NFL history to take over a four-win team and win 12 games the next season.

Lawrence went 23 of 37 for 263 yards, though his streak of consecutive games with at least 225 yards passing, two TDs and a passer rating over 100 ended at four. He did not have a touchdown pass and he threw his first interception in five weeks.

The Jags kept 44-year-old Colts quarterback Philip Rivers winless in three games since he returned to the league following a five-year retirement.

Indy (8-8) has lost six straight and seven of eight to become the sixth team since 1970 — and the first since the 1995 Oakland Raiders — to miss the postseason after starting 7-1.

SAINTS 34, TITANS 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Austin Jr. with 6:22 left to put New Orleans ahead to stay as they rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Tennessee.

Shough improved to 5-3 as a starter, helping the Saints (6-10) win their fourth straight. He outplayed Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, in this NFL’s third game between starting rookie quarterbacks this season. Shough was 22 of 27 for a career-best 333 yards and two touchdowns with a 142.7 passer rating.

Audric Estime added a 32-yard TD run with 3:44 left as New Orleans dominated the second half. The Saints both outscored the Titans 24-6 and outgained them 331-152 after halftime.

Chase Young had 1 1/2 of the Saints’ four sacks and also stripped Ward and returned the fumble 33 yards for a touchdown. Charlie Smyth kicked a pair of field goals. Young got a half-sack with 5:16 left to force the Titans in a three-and-out.

The Titans (3-13) now go into the 2026 season trying to string together consecutive wins. That’s something this franchise hasn’t done since Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 of the 2022 season. They are 1-8 at home this season.

GIANTS 34, RAIDERS 10

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders moved into position to snag the top pick in next year’s draft after losing to Jaxson Dart and New York in a matchup of teams with the NFL’s two worst records.

Las Vegas (2-14) will secure the top pick with a loss next week to Kansas City. The Raiders’ skid reached 10 games, which matches last season’s streak for fifth-longest in franchise history.

The Giants (3-13), who snapped a nine-game losing streak, could still wind up with the top pick if they lose to Dallas next weekend and the Raiders beat the Chiefs. Interim coach Mike Kafka got his first win after losing his first five, and the Giants had their largest margin of victory since defeating Indianapolis 38-10 in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Dart, taken by the Giants with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 draft, showed his dual-threat ability by passing for 207 yards and rushing for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Wan’Dale Robinson caught 11 passes for 113 yards to become the first player 5-foot-8 or shorter to reach the 1,000-yard mark since 5-7 Richard Johnson in 1989. Robinson also is just the third since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, according to Sportradar.

Linebacker Brian Burns recorded 1 1/2 sacks, giving him a career-high 16 1/2 for the season.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.