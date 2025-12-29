Colts need to start contemplating future following playoff elimination

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen wants to stay focused on the present. There’s still one game left…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen wants to stay focused on the present.

There’s still one game left on the 2025 schedule after all, meaning Indy (8-8) still could snap a six-game losing streak and finish above .500.

But after becoming the first team in 30 years to start 8-2 and miss the playoffs, the Colts should use this week to start pondering fixes for next season and a future that likely doesn’t include 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers.

No, Steichen doesn’t want to be known as the guy who pulled the plug on his longtime friend’s 18-year career.

Yet it’s a decision he knows he’ll have to make.

“I’ll figure that out Tuesday,” Steichen said when asked if Rivers would play in the season finale.

Rivers has been around long enough that he understands the circumstances and will be supportive of whomever plays. Steichen said Monday his conversations with Rivers are ongoing.

The reality is Indy faces much larger questions than how to handle Rivers this week.

The Colts still must determine whether to bring back starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who played at an MVP level before injuring his lower left leg and then suffering a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in the first matchup against the Jaguars (12-4).

They also may want to get a glimpse into whether Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, or rookie Riley Leonard fit into their future plans.

There also are health concerns after two Pro Bowlers — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Charvarius Ward — went on injured reserve for the second time this season.

The 31-year-old Buckner has a herniated disk in his neck while the 29-year-old Ward suffered three concussions, the second of which made him contemplate retirement.

And that’s just the start. Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard, who has presided over one playoff win and two playoff appearances in his nine-year tenure, barely kept their jobs after missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year last season. Now that the drought has reached five years, some fans are calling for changes.

But with one game left this season, Steichen insists he’s not looking beyond this week.

“Not worried. I take it one day at a time,” Steichen said when asked about his job. “I’m worried about the Houston Texans coming up this Sunday, that’s all I’m worried about.”

What’s working

Kickoff returns. Ashton Dulin had been hampered by injuries much of the season, but after being activated off injured reserve last weekend, Dulin delivered. He returned the opening kickoff 53 yards to set up one field goal then added a 56-yarder to set up a go-ahead touchdown after Jacksonville had taken a 14-10 lead. Not enough? Dulin also made a good tackle on punt coverage.

What needs help

Scoring. Ten games into the season, the Colts were producing historic offensive numbers. But during their second-half collapse, Indy has struggled to score. Four losses during this skid came by six or fewer points, and Indy has failed to top 20 points in seven of its eight losses this season.

Stock up

Germaine Pratt. Since reuniting with former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, the veteran linebacker has certainly made quite the impression. He has 96 tackles in 11 games since joining the team and made an acrobatic interception in the end zone to end one of the Jags’ scoring chances late in the first half.

Stock down

Sauce Gardner. The two-time All-Pro cornerback returned to the field after missing the previous three games with a strained hamstring. But he didn’t make it through the game. Gardner left in the third quarter after re-injuring the calf, perhaps ending his season.

Injuries

Aside from Gardner, Indy appeared to make it through the game relatively unscathed. Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. left briefly with a calf injury but returned. LT Bernhard Raimann started and played with an elbow injury. And the offensive line remains the big question mark again this week because center Tanor Bortolini (concussion protocol) and backup guard Dalton Tucker (shoulder) sat out Sunday.

Key number

Six —The Colts became the sixth team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to miss the postseason after starting 8-2, the first since the 1995 Oakland Raiders.

What’s next

The Colts visit the two-time defending AFC South champions, one week after the Texans eliminated Indy from the playoff mix with last Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.