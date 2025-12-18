Chiefs aim to finish strong, with no playoff hopes and no Mahomes starting against the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs insist they have plenty of motivation left when playing their first game…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs insist they have plenty of motivation left when playing their first game with no hopes of a playoff berth in more than a decade and worse, no Patrick Mahomes.

The franchise that played in seven consecutive AFC championship games and five Super Bowls during a remarkable run still has something more than pride on the line. The Chiefs (6-8) need to win out starting with Sunday’s visit to Tennessee to continue the streak of a winning record in each of coach Andy Reid’s 13 seasons.

They haven’t finished with a losing record since 2012 — the last season someone other than Reid was the coach.

“Now it’s about finishing, and finishing strong,” defensive end George Karlaftis said of the Chiefs’ frustrating and disappointing season.

This hasn’t been a typical season for Kansas City. Last week’s 16-13 loss to the Chargers was just the latest. The Chiefs visit the Titans (2-12) having lost three straight and five of their last six and are just 1-5 on the road. Still, the Titans expect Kansas City’s best because of what the Chiefs have done in the last decade.

“You’ll see somebody different at the quarterback position, but that’ll be about it,” Tennessee right tackle JC Latham said.

That will be Gardner Minshew, someone the Titans are familiar with from playing against AFC South rivals Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Minshew will be making his first start for the Chiefs.

“As sick as Gardner is over the whole thing, he also has an opportunity and wants to do well,” Reid said. “It’s great for him career-wise, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

Tennessee is coming off a two-game road swing capped by a 37-24 loss at San Francisco. With Mahomes out, a game that once stood out because of the Chiefs’ dazzling playoff resume remains a big one even if rookie quarterback Cam Ward won’t get to play against the two-time NFL MVP.

“We’re trying to go out there and try to find a way to win,” Ward said.

Minshew’s opportunity

The Chiefs have long valued veteran backups behind Mahomes, mostly to keep them in the playoff hunt should he miss time with an injury. Minshew wants to follow in the footsteps of Matt Moore, Chad Henne, Blaine Gabbert and Carson Wentz, all of whom have helped out the Chiefs over the past few years.

“Been fortunate to be around for a while. Seen a lot. Learned a lot,” Minshew said. “Hopefully put all of that to use.”

Minshew threw for 312 yards with two touchdowns in his last start against Tennessee, leading the Colts to a win Dec. 3, 2023.

Titanic home skid

The Titans haven’t won at home in more than a year, mired in an 11-game skid of their own that is tied for the franchise’s worst since arriving in Tennessee in 1997. Ward has yet to walk out of Nissan Stadium with a win that counts when it matters most.

This is the first of a two-game homestand to conclude the season, and Ward said the plan is to win both to have a little home winning streak going into next season.

“And that’s what our fans they need to see,” Ward said. “They need to see us winning at home. We need to make our home atmosphere one of the best in the NFL. We get a chance to go do that on Sunday against a good team.”

Injury run-down

Mahomes is merely the biggest name in Kansas City to be dealing with an injury. Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton were in the concussion protocol, left tackle Jaylon Moore is dealing with a knee problem, right tackle Jawaan Taylor has had a triceps injury, cornerback Trent McDuffie has been hobbled by a knee injury and linebacker Leo Chenal has been dealing with a shoulder situation.

“All our young guys are playing,” Reid said. “They’re in there and going.”

Run challenge

The Titans and running back Tony Pollard are coming off their best back-to-back rushing performances this season. Pollard ran for a career-high 161 yards, then followed up with 104 yards. He is going for his first three-game stretch of 100-yard rushing games.

“I couldn’t be happier, not just for the guys up front, for Tony,” Titans interim coach Mike McCoy said. “But for our football team, the way we run the football the past couple of weeks, because we got a little personality, a little dirtier, too.”

That won’t be easy against a Kansas City defense that ranks seventh in the NFL, giving up just 99.1 yards per game.

