Burrow, Bengals look to continue late-season momentum when they host Cardinals

Arizona (3-12) at Cincinnati (5-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BetMGM NFL odds: Bengals by 7. Against the spread: Cardinals…

Arizona (3-12) at Cincinnati (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL odds: Bengals by 7.

Against the spread: Cardinals 6-9; Bengals 7-8.

Series record: Bengals lead 7-6.

Last meeting: Bengals beat the Cardinals 34-20 on Oct. 8, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Last week: Cardinals lost to Falcons 26-19; Bengals beat the Dolphins 45-21.

Cardinals offense: overall (16), rush (27), pass (7), scoring (21).

Cardinals defense: overall (26), rush (23), pass (22), scoring (29)

Bengals offense: overall (21), rush (31), pass (10), scoring (14t).

Bengals defense: overall (32), rush (32), pass (29), scoring (32).

Turnover differential: Cardinals even; Bengals minus-2.

Cardinals player to watch

TE Trey McBride was one of Arizona’s two Pro Bowl selections and is having the best season of his career with 109 catches for 1,098 yards and 10 TDs. McBride will try to bounce back after a quiet game by his standards — he had just four catches for 27 yards in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

Bengals player to watch

WR Ja’Marr Chase is the second player in franchise history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons. He is second in the league with 110 receptions and fourth with 1,256 receiving yards along with five touchdowns. He has a team-record seven 100-yard receiving games this season..

Key matchup

Bengals CB Dax Hill vs. Cardinals WRs Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. Hill has been playing better when lined up covering outside receivers. He allowed only two receptions for 8 yards against Miami last week. Wilson has caught four TD passes in the past three games while he continues to work his way back from a heel injury. He was limited to a part-time role against the Falcons last week and hopes to get more snaps this week.

Key injuries

Cardinals: DL Walter Nolen III (knee) and CB Garrett Williams (Achilles tendon) were placed on injured reserve this week, joining a long list of injuries. LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and CB Max Melton (heel) missed the Falcons game but are still trying to return before the end of the season.

Bengals: TE Cam Grady (chest), WR Charlie Jones (ankle), DT B.J. Hill (ankle) and DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) have not practiced all week.

Series notes

The Bengals have won six of the eight games played in Cincinnati. Five of the past six and seven of the past 10 games between the two teams have been one-score games. The Cardinals are 5-5 against the Bengals since moving to Arizona in 1988.

Stats and stuff

McBride and S Budda Baker were the Cardinals’ two Pro Bowl selections. Baker has 111 tackles this season. … Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett needs just 89 yards passing to hit 3,000 for the season. This will be his 11th start of the season and the 100th game of his career. … Cardinals DL Calais Campbell blocked the first extra point of his career last week against the Falcons. The 39-year-old has blocked 10 field-goal attempts. … Arizona DL Darius Robinson had a career-high seven tackles last week and recovered the first fumble of his career. … Cardinals TE Elijah Higgins had career highs in both receptions (seven) and yards receiving (91) against the Falcons. … McBride needs eight catches to set the season record for an NFL tight end. Zach Ertz had 116 catches in 2018. … Cardinals WR Michael Wilson has had a TD catch in three straight games. … The Cardinals have 23 players on injured reserve and the non-football injury list, which is the most in the NFL. Miami is second with 18. … Arizona has had 80 players appear in at least one game this season, the most in the NFL. … Cincinnati is 2-5 at home, including a four-game losing streak. …The Bengals have forced 11 turnovers in the past three games, the most in the NFL in that span. … QB Joe Burrow is the third player in NFL history with at least 150 touchdown passes in his first 75 games. … He has at least a 105 passer rating in two of his past three games. … WR Tee Higgins has caught a TD pass in at least six of his past seven games. … TE Mike Gesicki has a TD catch in two of his past three games. … Rookie LB Barrett Carter had his first interception last week. … CB DJ Turner II is tied for the NFL lead with a career-high 17 passes defensed. … P Ryan Rehkow leads the league in gross punting average (51.34 yards per punt) and is sixth in net average (43.0). … K Evan McPherson has made 11 straight field goals.

Fantasy tip

Cincinnati RB Chase Brown has scored at least two scrimmage touchdowns in two of his past three games. He has gained at least 90 scrimmage yards in his past five home games.

