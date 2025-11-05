Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

By Week 10, every roster decision in fantasy football counts. Roles have stabilized, but matchups still swing outcomes. These are…

By Week 10, every roster decision in fantasy football counts. Roles have stabilized, but matchups still swing outcomes. These are the plays and sits that can separate playoff contenders from pretenders this week.

Quarterbacks

Start: Bo Nix, Broncos vs Raiders

Nix continues to impress with his poise and accuracy in Sean Payton’s offense. The Raiders have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in four straight games and struggle to contain mobile quarterbacks. Expect another efficient, high-floor outing with top-10 upside at home.

Other locks:

— Jared Goff vs Commanders

— Matthew Stafford vs 49ers

— Caleb Williams vs Giants

Avoid: Jordan Love, Packers vs Eagles

Love’s inconsistency against pressure-heavy defenses makes him a risky start. While Philadelphia isn’t among the league leaders in sacks, its front still collapses pockets effectively and forces quick throws. With Green Bay’s line struggling to protect and Love’s accuracy dipping under duress, his turnover risk outweighs his ceiling.

Running backs

Start: RJ Harvey, Broncos vs Raiders

Harvey has blossomed over the past couple of weeks, finding the end zone four times. An asset in the passing game, he led the Broncos in receiving last week. Harvey doesn’t need a slew of carries to produce in fantasy. He’ll continue to be one of Bo Nix’s most viable options against Las Vegas.

Other locks:

— Christian McCaffrey vs Rams

— Jaylen Warren vs Chargers

— Jonathan Taylor vs Falcons

Avoid: Kimani Vidal, Chargers vs Steelers

Vidal has been up and down the past month, trading off boom games for gut-wrenching struggles every other week. We might have seen a changing of the guard last week when Jarret Patterson out-carried him 7-4 over the last half of the game. Vidal’s role is now unclear at best and diminishing at worst.

Wide receivers

Start: Marvin Harrison, Cardinals vs Seahawks

It’s not a great matchup for Harrison, but he’s shown that he can handle Seattle already this season, logging his second-highest catch total (six) and scoring against them in Week 4. Harrison is a constant go-to for new starting QB Jacoby Brissett, so play him with confidence this week.

Other locks:

— Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Commanders

— Drake London vs Colts

— Emeka Egbuka vs Patriots

Avoid: Zay Flowers, Ravens vs Vikings

Minnesota’s coverage scheme funnels passes underneath, neutralizing big plays. With Lamar Jackson distributing passes more evenly, Flowers’ volatility makes him a risky WR3 in this matchup.

Tight ends

Start: Dalton Schultz, Texans vs Jaguars

Schultz remains a steady option with C.J. Stroud’s trust in critical situations, garnering at least eight targets in two of his past three games. Jacksonville ranks near the bottom in receptions and yards allowed to tight ends, making Schultz a safe play.

Other locks:

— Harold Fannin Jr. vs Jets

— Cade Otton vs Patriots

— Pat Freiermuth vs Chargers

Avoid: Evan Engram, Denver vs Raiders

Engram had more than 50% of snaps for the second time this season last week, but he had no receptions. Even in games that he gets considerable targets, they aren’t high yield, as in Week 7 when he got eight targets for only 42 yards. Tight end hasn’t been a priority in Denver, and it likely won’t be this week against a Raiders unit that actually defends them well.

