Jim Harbaugh gives advice after foul ball misses his brother and Cal Ripken Jr. at O’s game

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had some advice after a foul ball just missed his brother, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, and Cal Ripken Jr. at a Baltimore Orioles game.

A foul ball in Baltimore landed right between Cal Ripken Jr. and John Harbaugh : MLB pic.twitter.com/VCjzsGzMFh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 12, 2025

John Harbaugh ducked down and Ripken leaned away as the ball fouled off behind home plate by Detroit’s Wenceel Pérez bounced between Harbaugh and Ripken before traveling a few rows up on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman ran toward the first row and joked with John Harbaugh and Ripken.

“I was not going to bring it up,” Jim Harbaugh said Thursday at Chargers minicamp.

He did just that after speaking with reporters and leaving the room only to come back.

“Maybe there is one lesson,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Keep your eye on the ball.”

He said his older brother was a “tremendous middle infielder” at one time but he noted John didn’t have a glove with him at the game.

The last-place Orioles beat the AL Central-leading Tigers, 10-1.

