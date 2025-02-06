Here are the winners from NFL Honors on Thursday night: AP NFL MVP: Josh Allen, Buffalo AP NFL Coach of…

Here are the winners from NFL Honors on Thursday night:

AP NFL MVP: Josh Allen, Buffalo

AP NFL Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II, Denver

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels, Washington

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati

Walter Payton Man of the Year: Arik Armstead, Jacksonville

