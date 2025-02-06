Here are the winners from NFL Honors on Thursday night:
AP NFL MVP: Josh Allen, Buffalo
AP NFL Coach of the Year: Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Patrick Surtain II, Denver
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels, Washington
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
AP Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Arik Armstead, Jacksonville
