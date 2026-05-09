Browns rookie minicamp turns into a family affair for Spencer and Logan Fano

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Before Spencer Fano gets to go against Myles Garrett and Mason Graham during the Cleveland Browns’…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Before Spencer Fano gets to go against Myles Garrett and Mason Graham during the Cleveland Browns’ offseason workouts, the offensive tackle is lining up against a familiar opponent this weekend during rookie minicamp.

His older brother, Logan.

While Spencer’s draft suspense ended pretty quickly, when he was selected by the Browns as the ninth overall pick, Logan was undrafted. The defensive end received a couple of offers before deciding that the Browns were the best fit.

“I feel like it feels a lot like it was at Utah, but then I look and see we have Browns jerseys on. So I don’t know. It’s so cool,” Spencer Fano said. “Obviously I’m freaking ecstatic. You hear all these stories of how dudes will start to struggle because they feel like they’re alone. It’s hard to feel alone with the dude that I’ve lived with my entire life. Now he’s just a few doors down in the hotel.”

Even though the Fano brothers have taken lots of snaps against each other over the years, getting to do it on an NFL practice field on Friday and Saturday was certainly a milestone.

“I mean this is an NFL team. There’s just another level to it that makes you feel like, man, we’re doing it,” said Logan Fano, who is two years older.

Logan began his career at BYU but transferred to Utah in 2023 to join his younger brother. Even though he started 23 games at Utah, including all 11 he played in last season, and earned second-team honors on the All-Big 12 team in 2025, he went undrafted.

He had three ACL injuries in seven years, including two to the right knee, and was limited during the NFL scouting combine because of a hamstring injury.

The thought did cross both brothers’ minds that they could drafted by the same team. This ended up being the second-best result.

Spencer Fano will be under the spotlight more during offseason workouts and training camp as the projected starting left tackle on a rebuilt Browns offensive line.

Coach Todd Monken said the acclimation period with Spencer has gone well so far.

“He was fine. I mean, everything was fine. Again, I’ll have a better idea once we watch the tape,” Monken said after Friday’s practice. “But you can certainly see his diligence. I mean, I didn’t see anything that would have made me think any differently of him as a player.”

While Spencer Fano’s roster shot is assured, Logan Fano will need to work his way from the bottom. He is a speedy edge rusher with good hands and shoulder work to get through contact.

The good thing is he can still continue to get pointers from his younger brother.

“Spencer is the most athletic tackle I’ve ever seen,” Logan said. “There’s some guys, they are really strong but they’re not that fast, or they’re really fast but they’re kind of lightweight. He’s a mix of everything. Good feet, good hands, he’s strong and it makes it hard for guys like me, fast guys like me to try to get around him. So I’ve got to find different ways to make it work.”

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